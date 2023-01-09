Mzansi social media users are questioning the authenticity of Babes Wodumo's alleged new Twitter handle which is gaining popularity after Mampintsha's death

The account which joined Twitter in December 2021 has been posting pics of the Gqom artist and mourning her late hubby who died in December 2022

While some people have been comforting Babes via the unverified account, others are convinced that it is fake

Is Babes Wodumo really on Twitter? This is the question on everyone's lips after a suspicious Twitter account, posting pics of Babes Wodumo and her late husband Mampintsha, grew in popularity.

Mampintsha died a few weeks back after suffering from a stroke and Babes has been hogging headlines for the way she's been mourning his death. According to Twitter, the account @BABESWODUMO_ZA joined the micro-blogging app in December 2021, a year before Mampintsha's passing.

The account is now actively tweeting since Mpintsho was laid to rest. The coincidence is raising eyebrows because it was reported at some stage that Mampintsha allegedly took control of her social media accounts due to his own insecurities, reports ZAlebs.

Mzansi shares their thoughts on Babes Wodumo's alleged Twitter account

Some people believe that Babes Wodumo is really behind the account and is gaining new followers every day while others are sure that the account is fake.

@MAJAKHETHI commented:

"Please do a video verifying this is really your account."

@MabokoPaulin wrote:

"How do people comment on a fake account like this?"

@Njabulound said:

"There's so many fake accounts on Twitter. If its really you Babes please consider posting a video confirming that its your genuine Twitter handle. I hate entertaining fake accounts."

@n_omusa wrote:

"Fake account obviously."

@am_a_lone_wolf added:

"This fake account is growing fast."

Babes Wodumo releases footage showing women performing witchcraft in her home

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo continues to expose her late husband Mampintsha on social media. The Gqom artist dropped footage from their marital home showing a few women, apparently, performing witchcraft in her bedroom.

The video of the whole thing shook Mzansi. In the footage, a couple of women can be seen roaming around Babes' house at night and one of them seemingly smearing umuthi on her bedroom door, reports ZAlebs.

Social media users have accused Mampintsha of bringing his side chicks to their matrimonial home since the video surfaced on Twitter.

