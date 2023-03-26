South Africans, including celebrities, have hopped onto the viral Kilimanjaro challenge and they are killing it

Gomora actress Thembi Seete and her son Dakalo tried the viral challenge and the two melted netizens' hearts

Social media users reacted to the adorable mother-and-son combination, many loved how Dakalo stole the spotlight from his celebrity mom

The Kilimanjaro dance challenge has seen most of our favs jumping onto the trend and showing off their impressive dance skills.

Thembi Seete and her son Dakalo did the 'Kilimanjaro' dance in a viral TikTok video. Image: @thembiseete.

Source: UGC

Celebrities like Cassper Nyovest, Bontle Modiselle and the late Costa Titch have all joined the viral trend.

Thembi Seete and son Dakalo join Kilimanjaro challenge in adorable video

Idols SA judge Thembi Seete has been entertaining followers with her impressive TikTok videos. The star's son recently stole the spotlight from her when he joined her video.

The actress who looked cute in a beautiful dress was trying to join the Kilimanjaro challenge when her adorable son jumped into the frame and showed off his dance moves, much to the delight of her followers.

Thembi Seete's followers react to star and son's cute TikTok video

The Gomora actress' followers absolutely loved her cute video. Many admitted that they watched more than once because of Dakalo.

@dimaxo21 said:

"This boy is jus doing some cute nonsense."

@Hellenncube commented:

"Ncooh you have a cute boy."

@Sabby_❤️TinyMom noted::

"He came running like I won't be left out ."

@user3351945861985 added:

"Lots of love to you mugal ❤ your boy is cute ."

@lindy nkosi wrote:

"Not Dakalo joining mommy without an invite ."

@Neo Lerefolo said::

"He was not about to be left out. ."

Cassper Nyovest baby mama Thobeka Majozi posts video of son Khotso dancing at event: “This ain’t my work”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that we all know that Cassper Nyovest is an incredibly gifted artist and has managed to amass a fortune from his talents. As if that's not enough, the rapper is raising a child prodigy that copied his genes.

The mother of Cassper's son Thobeka Majozi is usually very private but shared an adorable video of Khotso Phoolo busting some dance moves on her socials. Khotso was surrounded by other children who hyped him up during his performance. She captioned the video:

We all know very well this ain’t my work. I’m just the mom to this 2-year-old."

