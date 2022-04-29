Akhumzi Jezile's peers in the entertainment space took to social media to remember the star on the 4th anniversary of his passing

The TV presenter and actor passed away in a horrific car crash on 28 April, 2018 and his fans and celeb friends celebrated his life on the timeline

Some shared that he was very chaotic and confrontational outside of work while others said he was professional on set and lived his life to the fullest

Akhumzi Jezile's friends took to social media to remember the late actor. It has been four years since he passed away in a car accident in 2018.

The late TV presenter's industry mates and fans took to the timeline to share fond memories of the bubbly media personality. They remembered him on the day of his tragic passing, Thursday, 28 April.

Taking to Twitter, former YoTV colleague and bestie, Lumko Johnson, penned a thread about how Akhumzi used to live his life to the fullest on and off TV.

Other TV stars also took to the micro-blogging platform to celebrate the life of the star.

@MaBlerh wrote:

"Akhumzi was the most chaotic friend I had. I hate chaos and he brought it to my doorstep every chance he could. I once sat at an award show being televised with someone on my lap. Why? Because Akhumzi said 'don't worry chomam, sizongena sonke' and sangena SONKE. I miss him."

@THETshiamoMogg1 said:

"Remembering Akhumzi Jezile on the 4th anniversary of his passing. We miss and love you king."

@LumkoJohnson commented:

"Akhumzi had a SAMA trophy at his house. He was not a musician, nor had he had any music out. Turns out he confiscated it from a famous artist who owed him money. I f*cked it up & posted the award on IG, he got so mad."

@_reneiloe wrote:

"Seeing Akhumzi trend and reading all the memories that his friends have shared on the TL is the content I needed to make me smile today. What a beautiful soul."

@Aya_Makuzeni added:

"I said something about Akhumzi on Hectic Nine 9 live, he heard about it. He called my boss at SABC 2 and requested for my number. He called to confront me about what I said. My team wanted me to apologize on national TV, he refused. After that we were cool."

Dr Musa Mthombeni remembers his late bestie Akhumzi Jezile

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni is missing his friend Akhumzi Jezile. The two had been friends since their YoTV days until Akhumzi passed on in 2018.

Remembering his late buddy, Musa took to social media to share a dark joke about the late TV presenter. Even though it's been four years since Akhumzi's death, Musa still found some humour in their friendship of years.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Musa Mthombeni revealed that he has been gaining some weight lately. He hilariously shared that Akhumzi is sending down some of his weight from heaven.

