Khanyi Mbau has always been that one celebrity who is honest about her love for the finer things in life

The Young, Famous & African star found herself trending on Twitter when her old video talking about riches and dating poor men surfaced

Mzansi lauded the star for setting her goals of always dating wealthy men and sticking to them many years later

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Khanyi Mbau is undoubtedly one of Mzansi's most loved "IT" girls. The Wife actress has always been honest about her love for finer things and her fans love her openness.

An old video of Khanyi Mbau talking about her love for soft life has sparked a conversation. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Khanyi Mbau's old video talking about her love for the soft life resurfaces on Twitter

Khanyi Mbau's fans have shared mixed reactions to a viral video of the star talking about her love for the finer things in life. The star has always been flexing on her timeline. IOL reports that she even flew to Sun City for breakfast a few years ago.

In the video, Khanyi explains how she will still enjoy her soft life in full public view even though there are people struggling to make ends meet.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Young, Famous & African star also explained that she will never date a man who is not financially stable, or even give him a chance. She said:

"We have choices in life and I'm not going to feel sorry for someone not having bread. And that doesn't mean I shouldn't have a croissant in public. If they can't put bread on their tables, too bad but I'm going to have my croissant and my blue cheese in full public view."

Speaking about giving a chance to a poor man, a young Khanyi said broke men stood no chance with her.

Khanyi Mbau lauded for her consistency in loving the soft life

Anyone that follows Khanyi Mbau on social media knows how much she loves soft life and bling. The star's fans love that she set her goals to live lavishly more than a decade ago and has stuck to them till now.

@YemaIsHot said:

"Put respect on her name❤️."

@ThatgirlLee__

"A decade later she is STILL about that word I love a consistent gworl."

@BellaSheria added:

"She has been a boss lady all her life….l love boss ladie$$$ "

Khanyi Mbau triggered by editing of Netflix’s Young, Famous and African, Mzansi divided: "She’s lying"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Young, Famous, and African star Khanyi Mbau has finally spoken out about season 2 of the show. The reality star disapproves of the show's portrayal of her.

Mbau mentioned that the shooting environment was less than ideal. She maintains her health was progressively deteriorating during the production of the series. The star also claims that her behaviour reflects this.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News