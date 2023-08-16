A viral video of Pearl Thusi clubbing in Zimbabwe is flooding the social media streets and getting social media all worked up

She was on the True Zimbabwe Tour alongside actress Sonia Mbele and actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube and spent some time living it up

Pearl Thusi explained that she was invited to explore Zimbabwe and showcase it to the world, but people are throwing shade for other reasons

Actress Pearl Thusi enjoyed her trip to Zim for the True Zimbabwe Tour and a video of her clubbing is going viral. Image: Chris Delmas, Oupa Bopape, Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Actress Pearl Thusi's recent trip to Zimbabwe has sent social media into a frenzy, igniting an outpouring of online reactions. The renowned South African actress, known for her dynamic career and vibrant personality, stirred curiosity as she shared glimpses of her visit to Zimbabwe.

Buzzworthy moments of Pearl Thusi's Zimbabwe trip

The South African reported that the Queen Sono star was living it up in Zimbabwe, the former "bread basket of Africa", during a state visit alongside actor Sello Maake ka Ncube and The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star, Sonia Mbele.

Pearl and other media influencers and journalists were hosted on the True Zimbabwe Tour by the country's government.

Her presence in Zim not only captured the attention of her fans, but also triggered widespread discussions across various online platforms. The actress's ability to create a buzz wherever she goes was once again evident as her trip became a trending topic.

Pearl Thusi dragged on social media

A video of Pearl clubbing in Zimbabwe is going viral on social media and netizens are dragging her online.

@nd_pat55 wrote:

"If hypocrisy was a person, @sellomkn would be a champion. Shame on you, from today I have no respect for Sello Maake kaNcube, his wife and Pearl Thusi. They are sellouts and mercenaries supporting murderous and corrupt #Zanupf for money. Nxaaa..."

@its_skoma wrote:

"I wouldn't be surprised to see Pearl Thusi supporting the DA or ActionSA during election season next year. These ones will do anything for money."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"I see Pearl Thusi, I know she’s shameless… But the whole Legend, bra Sello..."

Pearl Thusi visits Mbare

In another Briefly News report, actress and media personality Pearl Thusi visited the 'Ghetto' called Mbare in Zimbabwe.

She kept her fans updated with her detour visit to Mbare on her Instagram page and fans flooded her comment section with heartfelt comments.

