A woman revealed various items South Africans could purchase from PEP Home for less than R80

These were kitchen items like graters, cutlery and peelers, to name a few

Netizens appreciated her hook-up, even though not all of them were happy with the shop’s products

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman plugged netizens with helpful PEP Home stuff. Image: @droplive

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman shared helpful kitchenware she got from PEP Home for under R70 each.

Netizens thanked her for her plug and asked for more tips, even sharing their experiences.

Joburg woman shares PEP Home plug on TikTok

@dropdlive’s TikTok video was widely appreciated, receiving over half a million views online.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In the video, she shared the various items she bought, each costing under R70.

The first item she shared was a grater container with two graters. She then shared cutlery sets, a peeler, a cleaning kit, wooden utensils, tongs, a jar and a knife holder. Watch the video here:

@dropdlive also regularly posts videos of other deals from retail stores, many of which have come in handy. She trends regularly for the plugs she gives on PEP Home. She previously shared a plug where she discovered fashionable accessories at Mr Price Home.

Watch the video here:

South Africans shared mixed feelings about PEP products

Netizens shared their views on the products.

Rochellecoulson said:

“Love PEP Home, but their steel products are cheap for a reason. They rust very quickly.”

Mudau Grace remarked:

“I have been buying steel products at PEP Home, and they are still fine. I need to get those wooden utensils. They’re must-haves.”

HappyQween7 had a bittersweet moment.

“I bought a ton for 100.”

Tasleem added:

“For some excellent things for bathroom use, I’m in love. They’re so adorable.”

Namkhwebane said:

“Measuring jug for me.”

Alicia.leroux exclaimed:

“That peeler does not do the job. Trust me.”

Users disagreed.

User123456789999099654322235567 responded:

“Mine is working perfectly fine. I guess I was lucky.”

Nohle replied to her.

“Mine and I’ve had it since last year.”

Woman shares home interior plug

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman shared a plug from PEP Home that many applauded.

She discovered a collapsible organisation container, and she shared it with netizens, who were grateful for her find. The container can easily be folded and extended into various sizes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News