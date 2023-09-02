Shoprite has a special running on one of the latest kitchen appliances in high demand on the market

Many people were excited after seeing that they could get an air fryer for cheap at their nearest Shoprite

The viral video got 500k views after hitting its target audience, and many were excited, some said they already bought one

Air fryers are all the rage, and Shoprite has a special running. A woman showed the bargain that she found in the South African supermarket.

TikTok video of Shoprite's R700 airfyer special left many kee to get the kitchen appliance. Image: @mayanatalent

Many people thought they found a good bargain thanks to the TikTok video. Online users commented, thanking the creator for a great plug.

Shoprite airfyer special goes viral

A TikTok video by @mayanatalent, which got 500,000 views, shows people that they can get an air fryer for R700. The video shows that the special is running for a limited time until 10 September 2023.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users excited about Shoprite air fryer deal

Many netizens commented that they were getting ready to go to the shop to scoop the bargain. Read people's comments for them.

NalediMok gushed:

"I bought mine today, thanks for the plug sis."

user7162534014698 said:

"Girl this is a need, cooking is really draining, I am gonna get it when I'm good."

Nkosingiphile Nene added:

"Thank you very much Maya... just got back from the mall, it was the last one, imagine. I'm so happy."

babyshine wrote:

"I got the stick blender for R150."

talent mayana, the creator, replied:

"@Shoprite South Africa is doing the lords work honestly."

harahtamina was upset:

"Tell me why did I buy an oven stove instead of an air fryer."

TikTok viewers love to know shopping bargains

Many people are always thankful to other creators who shared shopping bargains. One woman told netizens where they could get kitchen utensils for cheap.

