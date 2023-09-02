R700 Airfyer Limited-Time Special at Shoprite in TikTok Video Leaves Mzansi Peeps Scrambling for Their Own
- Shoprite has a special running on one of the latest kitchen appliances in high demand on the market
- Many people were excited after seeing that they could get an air fryer for cheap at their nearest Shoprite
- The viral video got 500k views after hitting its target audience, and many were excited, some said they already bought one
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Air fryers are all the rage, and Shoprite has a special running. A woman showed the bargain that she found in the South African supermarket.
Many people thought they found a good bargain thanks to the TikTok video. Online users commented, thanking the creator for a great plug.
Shoprite airfyer special goes viral
A TikTok video by @mayanatalent, which got 500,000 views, shows people that they can get an air fryer for R700. The video shows that the special is running for a limited time until 10 September 2023.
SA woman films TikTok video of luxury shoe haul of R32k Gucci heels, Louis Vuitton and more bought over 2 months
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Watch the video below:
TikTok users excited about Shoprite air fryer deal
Many netizens commented that they were getting ready to go to the shop to scoop the bargain. Read people's comments for them.
NalediMok gushed:
"I bought mine today, thanks for the plug sis."
user7162534014698 said:
"Girl this is a need, cooking is really draining, I am gonna get it when I'm good."
Nkosingiphile Nene added:
"Thank you very much Maya... just got back from the mall, it was the last one, imagine. I'm so happy."
babyshine wrote:
"I got the stick blender for R150."
talent mayana, the creator, replied:
"@Shoprite South Africa is doing the lords work honestly."
harahtamina was upset:
"Tell me why did I buy an oven stove instead of an air fryer."
TikTok video of university student using toilet for plate-cleaning hack amuses Mzansi peeps: "Who raised you?"
TikTok viewers love to know shopping bargains
Many people are always thankful to other creators who shared shopping bargains. One woman told netizens where they could get kitchen utensils for cheap.
Woman shares plug for affordable furniture and home goods at Durban China shop
Briefly News previously reported that turning a new space into a home can be daunting. By far, the hardest part of furnishing a house from scratch is figuring out where to start.
Thankfully, it is possible to do this without breaking the bank. A South African woman shared a video plugging people on where they could get affordable furniture and home décor items at a fraction of the price.
In a video posted on TikTok, Jessica Mkhize showed a store called China Home Centre in Springfield, Durban. The homeware outlet boasts a variety of goods, from plates, pots, pillows and couches to modern decor pieces. The prices are very affordable too
TikTok video of micro-cornrow twists leave Mzansi with questions about woman getting time-intensive hairstyle
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News