A Western Cape TikTokker was disappointed by the full meal she bought from a supermarket in Cape Town

The unhappy shopper filmed a video after seeing serious contamination in cooked food from one of SA's major stores

Online users were disturbed by the video of the food the woman bought while at Westgate Mall Mitchell's Plain

A TikTok creator tried to eat food from a South African supermarket. Things did not go well as she only got spoilt food.

A TikTok video shows a woman after finding maggots in her food at a shop in Mitchell's Plain. Image: Bloomberg / Fotografia Inc

Source: Getty Images

The video by the upset lady on TikTok got lots of attention. Netizens commented on the video expressing their concern.

SA supermarket food falls flat

@user8338187874748 on TikTok posted a video showing that there was a maggot in the food. A video shows a chicken dish from the supermarket with worms in the sauce.

Watch the video:

Mzansi disturbed by shop's food

Many online users expressed disgust over the bad supermarket food. Netizens commented that they were traumatised.

FASEEGAH ABELS said:

"Never buy grilled chicken. Thats the chicken they use when it's either expired or close to the expiry date. It ain't fresh."

Dee_17 wrote:

"Guys be aware of fly eggs! Flys are laying eggs on food looks like rice/small little white worms. Eventually they turn into maggots! Best to make your own."

Ellenor commented:

"Another thing I saw, customers take meat chicken, sausages from the fridge then change there mind and leave it the till or on selves."

user2869109699525 advised:

"You must take that video to the manager as proof."

Jx added:

"It's easy to say 'make your own food at home'. When you have constant loadshedding, you can't cook for your family so you are forced to buy food."

user1559281101510 wrote:

"That's why I take the time out to make my own food..I refuse to buy take out."

