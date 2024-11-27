Global site navigation

“Sisterhood Is Proud”: Woman Celebrates 1 Month of No Contact With Ex in Style, SA Reacts
People

“Sisterhood Is Proud”: Woman Celebrates 1 Month of No Contact With Ex in Style, SA Reacts

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A stunner showed off how she celebrated her big milestone in style, which sparked a massive conversation online
  • The video went viral on social media and grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views
  • Netizens reacted to the clip as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

One young lady was proud of herself and took to social media to show off how she celebrated the milestone in style.

A TikTok video shows a woman celebrating her one month of no contact with her ex.
A lady celebrated one month of no contact with her ex in style in a TikTok video. Image: @anelezwane40
Source: TikTok

Woman celebrates no contact milestone

Social media user @anelezwane40 shared her mini-celebration with her viewers, which left many people talking. The hun revealed she was celebrating one month without contact with her ex.

In the video, she wore a white suit, her hair was laid back, and her makeup was simple but flawless, leaving viewers in awe. She also had yellow flowers and a balloon with the number one. The clip went viral on social media, causing a widespread online reaction.

Read also

"I will assist": Petrol attendant pays R3.9K after customer leaves without paying, SA offers help

PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!

She explained in the comments how she was able to keep no contact with her ex, saying:

"I kept thinking of all the bad things he did instead of the happy memories."

Take a look at the woman's video below:

People react to the woman's TikTok video

Social media users responded to the lady's clip by rushing to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Vanessa expressed:

"Cheers to peace of mind."

User shared:

"It’s been six months, I finally lost interest and deleted his contacts, unkulunkulu mkhulu."

Sossy added:

"It's been two months, but I'm crying every day. I wanna heal and celebrate nam."

CeeJay commented:

"One month of peace and busy loving myself."

Mooitecia Mtungwa simply said:

"Sisterhood is so proud of you."

SA woman celebrates turning 21 with no kids

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady was so proud of herself that she took to social media to show it off, and the clip went viral.

Read also

“Yoh, this is beautiful”: Husband’s helicopter arrival at event stuns Mzansi

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @gugu_lethuuu, flexed turning 21 with no children and showed off her stunning cake that was written the following:

"21 with no kids."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Hot: