One young lady was proud of herself and took to social media to show off how she celebrated the milestone in style.

A lady celebrated one month of no contact with her ex in style in a TikTok video. Image: @anelezwane40

Source: TikTok

Woman celebrates no contact milestone

Social media user @anelezwane40 shared her mini-celebration with her viewers, which left many people talking. The hun revealed she was celebrating one month without contact with her ex.

In the video, she wore a white suit, her hair was laid back, and her makeup was simple but flawless, leaving viewers in awe. She also had yellow flowers and a balloon with the number one. The clip went viral on social media, causing a widespread online reaction.

She explained in the comments how she was able to keep no contact with her ex, saying:

"I kept thinking of all the bad things he did instead of the happy memories."

Take a look at the woman's video below:

People react to the woman's TikTok video

Social media users responded to the lady's clip by rushing to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Vanessa expressed:

"Cheers to peace of mind."

User shared:

"It’s been six months, I finally lost interest and deleted his contacts, unkulunkulu mkhulu."

Sossy added:

"It's been two months, but I'm crying every day. I wanna heal and celebrate nam."

CeeJay commented:

"One month of peace and busy loving myself."

Mooitecia Mtungwa simply said:

"Sisterhood is so proud of you."

Source: Briefly News