A lady on TikTok flexed her beautiful marriage in a video she posted on social media

Her clip went viral after she mentioned what her sweet husband did for her, which also moved Mzansi women

Social media users flooded her comments section with a thread of over 2.8K comments

South Africa has heard enough about toxic relationships and broken marriages and has started making room for romantic stories.

Mzansi has been showing great interest in stories about soft relationships filled with love and passion.

Supportive husband acts as bodyguard for wife

A recently married couple moved Mzansi with how much they love and care for each other. The new makoti showed off her kind man in a now-viral clip that generated over 408K views.

The lady explained that her man could not join her in her jogging session, but he was still with her as her bodyguard. The chap chilled in his car while still keeping an eye out for his lover.

Mzansi appreciated that the guy prioritised his wife’s safety, as SA is notoriously known as one of the most dangerous places in the world for women.

SA moved by husband acting as wife’s bodyguard

@Yolanda Norubela praised the chap:

“Oh, to be a woman in South Africa. Your husband is a good man.”

@SUZAN MOGOTSI highlighted:

“Oh, I love this for you. You can have a peaceful run knowing he’s there, and you don’t have anxiety about your safety.”

@:) trolled:

“Single people have suffered.”

@Zoe Nxumalo commented:

“This is so cute, and when you get tired, you have a ride home. A win.”

@Pearl_Nomusa announced:

“My future husband is capable of being this protective and clingy.”

@OT felt validated:

“Every day, this app confirms I’m not unrealistic.”

