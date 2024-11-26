“I’m Grateful”: Woman Lands McDonald’s Job Without Applying, Credits God for the Miracle
- A young and blessed woman shared how she received a message telling her she passed an interview at McDonalds and is set to start on Monday
- The lady said she does not remember applying for the job nor attending an interview but thanked God, who works wonders
- The online community reacted to the video, with many congratulating her while others laughed at the situation
A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how she got a job without applying for it and even going to an interview.
In a video uploaded by @khanyi_01n, the woman shares her astonishment, saying God works in wonders. The young lady gives more details, saying she got a message saying her interview at McDonald's was successful, and she was set to start work on Monday.
The funny TikTok users went on to brag, telling people to ask her for money and Christmas clothes, lol. Then again, one could presume that the girl received the message by mistake or it is one of those scam messages that tell people that they have been selected for an interview at a job they never even applied for.
“I’m grateful”:
Woman celebrates getting job without an interview
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to the woman’s video
The video got over 20k views, with some online users congratulating the lady while others laughed. See the comments below:
@HER MAJESTY LEE shared:
“Mine was approved with a salary of R2.6k per day, to an unknown company😂.”
The hawks 🚨 expressed:
“Yooh am I the only one who has never went for my first interview like it makes me nervous 💀.”
@Mpumy said:
“Mina my CV was approved with R2600 salary, that time I'm working with 6 figure salary. But ok, I could use additional income I guess😂.”
@Sindi Xolo expressed:
“Congratulations, I am so happy for you!! 🥰”
@w𝖎𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝖒𝖔𝖔𝖓 🎀 wrote:
“God shows up when he wants too. 🙏🏾 Congrats sis 😭.”
@ke_Motshedisi commented:
“I receive nam😂😂😂.”
@Tshepi💗 said:
“Bathong I also got such an sms I deleted it ke mna🕊️.”
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com