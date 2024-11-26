A young and blessed woman shared how she received a message telling her she passed an interview at McDonalds and is set to start on Monday

The lady said she does not remember applying for the job nor attending an interview but thanked God, who works wonders

The online community reacted to the video, with many congratulating her while others laughed at the situation

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how she got a job without applying for it and even going to an interview.

In a video uploaded by @khanyi_01n, the woman shares her astonishment, saying God works in wonders. The young lady gives more details, saying she got a message saying her interview at McDonald's was successful, and she was set to start work on Monday.

The funny TikTok users went on to brag, telling people to ask her for money and Christmas clothes, lol. Then again, one could presume that the girl received the message by mistake or it is one of those scam messages that tell people that they have been selected for an interview at a job they never even applied for.

Woman celebrates getting job without an interview

Mzansi reacts to the woman’s video

The video got over 20k views, with some online users congratulating the lady while others laughed. See the comments below:

@HER MAJESTY LEE shared:

“Mine was approved with a salary of R2.6k per day, to an unknown company😂.”

The hawks 🚨 expressed:

“Yooh am I the only one who has never went for my first interview like it makes me nervous 💀.”

@Mpumy said:

“Mina my CV was approved with R2600 salary, that time I'm working with 6 figure salary. But ok, I could use additional income I guess😂.”

@Sindi Xolo expressed:

“Congratulations, I am so happy for you!! 🥰”

@w𝖎𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝖒𝖔𝖔𝖓 🎀 wrote:

“God shows up when he wants too. 🙏🏾 Congrats sis 😭.”

@ke_Motshedisi commented:

“I receive nam😂😂😂.”

@Tshepi💗 said:

“Bathong I also got such an sms I deleted it ke mna🕊️.”

Blessed woman gets dream job soon after graduating

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who bagged a job soon after graduating.

A woman ended 2023 on a high note. @phumzsnaps bagged a Bcom Accounting degree from Wits and further bagged herself a job, becoming an accounting girlie. In a TikTok video, she showed her journey from graduation to being a corporate woman. Her career includes attending to emails and attending team meetings.

