An international study is said to have found the term sugar daddy to be the most searched in Mzansi

David Van Wyk, Bench-Marks Foundation Researcher, who wrote an article on the subject, pointed out the high cost of living and unemployment

The online community reacted to the study, with many jokingly wanting to know the site names and admitting to being part of the statistics used for the study

Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly News, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA).

A study showed that the term sugar daddy is the most searched term in South Africa. Images: @RapidEye, @The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

According to the SABC News, an international study showed South Africa has the highest search volume for sugar daddy sites. Simply put, Mzansi peeps are dating for money.

Reviews.org’s team used Google Trends data on 112 countries worldwide to determine which topics people were most likely to type into their search bar.

David Van Wyk, Bench-Marks Foundation Researcher who wrote an article on the subject, said that the cause of this is the high cost of living.

He mentioned that sugar daddy culture happens in young university women who come from poor backgrounds and find themselves wanting to make ends meet by all means. He also mentioned the high employment rate as being one of the causes.

Study finds term sugar daddy most searched in SA

Watch the YouTube video below:

Mzansi wants name of sugar daddy sites

The online community reacted to the study, with many making jokes. See the comments below:

@Prashanså wrote:

“People are so desperate these days. What's the name of the website?”

@The real tee joked:

“Link please. Kuyaphutuma.”

@TheGee🌷💓💞 expressed:

“South Africa is the highest in anything and everything.”

@Zuluislandgyal_ commented:

“Yoh, the hockey club nne.”

@That_Ravtalk said:

“I’m part of this statistic.”

Sugar daddy leaves 23-year-old with baby and diseases

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared her first-hand experience about the devastating consequences of dating a sugar daddy after he left her HIV-positive and with a baby to care for on her own.

She met her sugar daddy a few years back at a pub when she was 17. She shared that he was generous with money, which attracted her to him.

Source: Briefly News