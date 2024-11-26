A wheelchair-bound woman took to her X account and showed off her confidence about her disability

The woman said she is 31 years old and she is wearing nappies because she is experiencing incontinence

The online community reacted to the post, with many showering the woman with kind words and encouragement

A wheelchair-bound woman took to her X account and displayed confidence, leaving the internet in a bright mood.

A wheelchairbound woman regained her confidence in a powerful post. Images: @RoyaltiOnWheels

Source: UGC

In an X post by Nobathembu (@RoyaltiOnWheels), she captured herself in her wheelchair carrying her nappies. Nobathembu looked stunning. She was taking control and owning her life with its ups and downs.

She voiced that she used to be so embarrassed and ashamed about the fact that she experienced incontinence, but no more.

“I am 31 and I still wear nappies/diapers so what….? Growing up, I used to be so embarrassed and ashamed about the fact that I experienced incontinence."

Jonga sana, no more shame… 28 years is a long time; I’m letting go and getting my confidence and power.”

Woman who wears nappies shows off confidence

See the X post below:

Mzansi shares kind words with the lady

The online community reacted to the post, with many sharing kind words to the young woman. See the comments below:

@ShogoleThapelo said:

“People go through a lot💔💔💔.”

@Tamara_Booi was proud:

“I’m so glad you popped up on my twitter. I first saw your videos on TikTok a while ago And I loved your content but then I never saw your videos again. Mandikuthi follow ke sana ❤️.”

@Carlsonmvo1 expressed:

“You’re a Queen make person no question you! Keep winning ☺️🙌🏻🔥.”

@GLPvWSA wrote:

“You look gorgeous doing it! Well done for raising awareness!!”

@ButiTsotetsi4 commented:

“You go girl🙌🙌.”

@confidencesekg3 said:

“Soo proud of you& I adore you.”

