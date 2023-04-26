A young woman has taken a courageous step towards healing by checking herself into a mental health clinic after being diagnosed with depression

Bernice Lindani had been struggling with trauma-related depression for months and sought help from professionals

Lindani knew she needed help, and Mzansi applauded her for taking control of her mental well-being

South African woman shares her emotional journey of booking herself into a mental hospital.Images:@bernicelindani/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Depression is a severe and debilitating illness affecting millions of people worldwide. In South Africa, mental health awareness has increased, yet many still suffer in silence due to stigma and lack of resources.

TikTok user Bernice Lindani has shared one of her most vulnerable moments to help others on the social media platform. In the video, Lindani is packing her bag to get checked into a mental health hospital.

South African woman takes charge of her mental health

Lindani experienced a traumatic event, and her sadness, hopelessness, and anxiety were overwhelming. She knew she needed help but was afraid to speak up. Eventually, she gathered the courage to visit a mental health professional who diagnosed her with depression and recommended she check into a clinic for treatment.

She was hesitant to seek inpatient care, but she realised it was necessary to take charge of her mental health. The young woman said:

"Trauma is a real thing."

Watch the video below:

Lindani's story inspires others to seek help

The young woman's story is a powerful reminder that mental health is as important as physical health. Netizens were inspired by her brutal honesty about her mental health.

Here are some of the comments:

@keneuwethulo said:

"I finished my 21 days last week. Best decision ever!

@tinky commented:

"Baby, your eyes are swollen from crying for days on end. I'm proud because of the decision you have made."

@preciousgladwin said:

"I'm proud of you; not everyone gets the courage to get admitted to mental health hospital."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, know you are not alone. Resources are available, and seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

