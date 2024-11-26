A 21-year-old student who had his life going well for him found himself in a critical condition because of his jealous roommate

The roommate put a slow, deadly poison on his toothpaste every day until one day, he fainted during class and went straight into a coma

The online community reacted to the story; many expressed sadness and prayed for healing for the young man

A 21-year-old student was supposed to have a bright future before his roommate envied him. The roomy poisoned the clever guy.

A student was poisoned by his jealous roommate. Images: @Willie B.Thomas, @Thom Lang

Source: Getty Images

According to a TikTok post by @honorwalkhero0719, Jack's academics and romantic life were going well. However, his roommate Charlie became jealous and started adding a dose of deadly poison to his toothpaste every day. The poison was slow-acting.

Months later, Jack collapsed mid-class and fell into a coma. It took doctors weeks to finally discover the cause of his illness. When the truth came out, Charlie fled the country. Even more painful is how Charlie’s parents refuse to acknowledge their son’s act.

Jack’s community gathered at the hospital to pray and support him. He is in a critical condition. His life course has changed for the worse because of a jealous roommate.

Student’s roommate poisons him into a coma

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens heartbroken

The video gained over 2 million, with many online users sharing kind words. See the comments below.

@Estistolz87 said:

“Speedy recovery for Jack it's really sad God please cover him 🙏🤲😭.”

@Shorty was touched:

“God plz heal this young man. n bring Charlie to justice fa this young warrior.”

@Shardagovender955 prayed:

“I hope Jack fully recovers and justice is served.The perpetrator should be brought to justice.”

@Sparta expressed:

“Envy is the most dangerous human emotion.”

@Melissa Burton wrote:

“I pray he recovers in the name of Jesus. I also pray for Justice.”

@Fran Schwab Said:

“Please God touch this young Man and let Him rise again. Do not let Evil win. Sending hugs and prayers to ALL🙏🙏🩷.”

