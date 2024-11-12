A man living in the United Kingdom took to TikTok to ask South Africans if Johannesburg was dangerous

The well-known content creator shared that he had been seeing posts warning people not to visit the city

Local members of the online community headed to the comment section to share their opinions

A British man asked South Africans whether Johannesburg was a dangerous area. Images: Cristian Lourenço / Getty Images, @amezianee / TikTok

Johannesburg, the most populous city in South Africa, has many attractions, from its rich history at Constitution Hill to the bustling markets on Small Street.

However, a British man expressed scepticism about visiting the city, questioning its safety and asking South Africans to share their perspective.

British man wonders about Johannesburg's safety

Using the handle @amezianee on TikTok, a young British man who boasts 2.4 million followers on the app took to his account to ask people in Mzansi about the safety in the City of Gold.

In his video, he asked:

"Guys, is Johannesburg actually that dangerous? I keep seeing, 'Don't go to Johannesburg. It's dangerous.' Is it really that bad?"

The man added that he didn't want to be a person to visit South Africa one day, only stay in Cape Town and avoid Johannesburg because of the city's crime.

He also shared that, thanks to the online chatter, his perception of Jozi was that he would enter the city with his possessions and leave without them.

Watch the video below:

Local online users share opinions about Johannesburg's safety

Thousands of South Africans went to the popular TikTokker's comment section to share their thoughts about Johannesburg and its level of safety. Some also spoke about whether Cape Town was safer or more dangerous.

@sooperhoop humorously commented:

"The thing is, Joburg is like Cape Town and all the other areas. The difference is the speed. In Cape Town, you will get robbed. In Joburg, you get robbed fast."

@jktmal00 wrote with a laugh:

"If you are from London, then you should be fine in Joburg."

@romeoarc3000 shared with @amezianee:

"Don't come near the Cape Flats or our townships."

@zaaraismail shared their opinion, writing:

"Cape Town is amazing. You'll be disappointed going to Joburg."

@mali_1215 stated their experience living in the Gauteng city:

"Please, I live in Johannesburg. You'll be fine. It's just like any other city in the world, man."

@cxmille___x advised the man:

"Okay, let’s be real. There are certain parts you should avoid - city centres in general, especially in Johannesburg and Cape Town. I'd put Pretoria Centre there, too, but it’s actually a beautiful country if you go."

