Rachel Kolisi gave followers an update about the eventful weekend of her athletic pursuits

The former rugby WAG has been living life to the fullest since her split from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi

Fans were impressed after she shared the ordeal she faced, which seemed minor when compared to her achievement

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram and shared a life update. The doting mom of two of Siya Kolisi's children, Keziah and Nicholas Kolisi, shared a recent impressive achievement in her athletic endeavours.

Fans were in awe after Rachel Kolisi, a recent feat she conquered, and her post received thousands of likes. The media personality detailed her day competing in a triathlon.

In a post on Instagram, Rachel made a celebratory post for completing her first triathlon. Toward the end of the caption, she admitted she ended up in the hospital after falling during the triathlon. Rachel assured followers that she had no broken bones and it was "a very silly fall." She wrote that finishing the triathlon made her look forward to more adventures. Rachel said her first triathlon, the Woolworths x Tri, made her want to do more, and she has a whole new respect for triathlon athletes.

South Africans applaud Rachel Kolisi for triathlon

Many felt Rachel Kolisi deserved her flowers for completing the emotionally demanding triathlon. The event includes completing three events: a foot race, swimming and cycling. See photos of Rachel at the triathlon and read fans' comments below:

justcruizinsouthafrica applauded Rachel:

"You’re amazing! Well done!!!!"

che_john_ was impressed by Rachel Kolisi's athletic endeavour:

"Well done, Rach! You were a machine! Pity about that fall. Let’s get back on the bike and hit our next one! 🦾"

hayleywalters14 gushed over Rachel Kolisi:

"Well done, Rachel 🔥! Fantastic to see you out there today." 🤩!

chooseyourhardza applauded Rachel for leading by example:

"Woweeee!!!! Love how you are doing all these amazing new things - and reminding us all how important it is to stay active!!!! ❤️❤️"

kerry_on_regardless cheered:

"Oh my! Glad it all worked out, and congrats on your first tri. Well done."

sammy_mncwabe was relieved Rachel was not seriously injured:

"Amazing, congrats 🥳💐. No broken bones and an epic new sporting memory 💪🏾👏🏾"

nosiphothelma gushed over Rachel:

"Rachel, you are an inspirational woman. Congratulations 🎊 on your first triathlon! Keep shining 💫"

megan_s293 was in awe of Rachel's accomplishment:

"Well done! Such an achievement, but so grateful you have not broken any bones!! Safe pedals."

