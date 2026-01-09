Global site navigation

"Preparing Her for Adulthood": Rachel Kolisi Stands Firm as Siya Kolisi's Sister Slams 2026 Budget
Family and Relationships

“Preparing Her for Adulthood”: Rachel Kolisi Stands Firm as Siya Kolisi’s Sister Slams 2026 Budget

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • Philanthropist Rachel Kolisi shared a clip showing Siya Kolisi's sister's reaction to her 2026 budget
  • The sister, Liphelo Madlingozi, wasn't happy with the totals as Rachel tried to prepare her for adulthood
  • Some internet users laughed at Liphelo's reaction, while others noted that the budget exercise was a good idea

Rachel Kolisi helped Liphelo Madlingozi with her 2026 budget.
Rachel Kolisi helped Liphelo Madlingozi, her ex Siya Kolisi's younger sister, with her budget for 2026. Images: @rachelkolisi / Instagram, @rachelkolisi / TikTok
Source: UGC

Although she's divorcing her Springbok captain husband, Siya Kolisi, businesswoman Rachel Kolisi has shown time and again that she still has an amazing relationship with her ex-husband's family. She recently shared with fans that she had helped Siya's 18-year-old sister, Liphelo Madlingozi, with a budget exercise for 2026.

Rachel shared her video on 9 January 2026, in which she asked Liphelo, also known as Phelo, how she felt about their exercise.

A disappointed Phelo stated:

"It's not enough money."

Rachel, who didn't provide many details about the budget, told online viewers that the teen was upset because the total was less than what she was getting paid per month last year.

"We're preparing her for adulthood because it's important to run your own budget and have a plan."

Watch the TikTok video on Rachel's account below:

2026 Budget exercise gets South Africans talking

Internet users headed to the comment section and expressed their opinions about Rachel and Phelo's financial activity.

@elsjebh told Rachel:

"You are teaching her how to budget, well done. It's called life skills."

@estervanster shared with the public:

"I wish I had a budget as a teen, yoh. My parents don't even know how I got through university."

@_super_mario_gt_ applauded the mother of two and said:

"Kids need to learn this from a young age."

@aakifahabrahams_ added in the comments:

"This is so important to do, so many adults in South Africa are financially illiterate."

@babykamva stated with a laugh:

"I’m on Phelo’s side."
Rachel Kolisi and Siya Kolisi's sister, Liphelo Madlingozi.
Rachel Kolisi and Liphelo Madlingozi have a strong relationship, as seen in various social media posts. Images: @rachelkolisi
Source: Instagram

