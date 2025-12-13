Siya Kolisi Unfollows Rachel’s Family on Instagram, Cutting Ties With Tatjana and Joel Smith
- Siya Kolisi’s recent Instagram unfollows have reignited public interest in the fallout from his split, with several members of his former wife’s family affected
- Growing online distance between the Springboks captain and people once considered close allies has fuelled speculation about shifting personal relationships
- Fresh dating rumours and subtle social media reactions have added another layer of intrigue to an already closely watched separation
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi sparked fresh family drama following his latest social media activity after unfollowing his former wife’s family on Instagram.
Kolisi, who announced his divorce from Rachel Kolisi in a joint statement in 2024, had long been close to the Smith family. This included Rachel’s brother, Joel Smith, a sports agent, and his wife, former Olympic swimming star Tatjana Smith. Over the years, Siya was often seen interacting warmly with them both online and offline.
Siya Kolisi unfollows Rachel Kolisi’s family on Instagram
Since the separation, a gradual distance between Kolisi and the Smith family has become increasingly noticeable. Once-frequent social media interactions slowly faded, culminating in Kolisi unfollowing Tatjana Smith, a move she reportedly mirrored. Three of Rachel Kolisi’s sisters have also since been unfollowed, signalling a clear shift in dynamics.
The developments come amid swirling, unconfirmed rumours that the Springboks skipper has moved on and is allegedly dating Dutch influencer Rachel John. John was reportedly spotted alongside Kolisi at the ATP Finals in Italy in November and is said to have spent time with several Springboks WAGs during the Quilter Nations Series in Dublin, when South Africa faced Ireland.
Rachel Kolisi and Saskia Snyman fuel social media fallout
Rachel Kolisi has also been drawn into the unfolding drama after allegedly reacting to the dating rumours. Reports suggested that RG Snyman’s wife, Saskia Snyman, is a close friend of John, adding another layer to the speculation. Shortly afterwards, Rachel Kolisi unfollowed Saskia, further intensifying online attention.
Rachel later shared a cryptic Instagram post referencing “fake friends”, which some followers interpreted as a subtle jab directed at Saskia, though no names were mentioned.
The shift is stark when compared to their past online relationship. Rachel frequently liked Saskia’s posts, while Saskia regularly appeared in Rachel’s comments with heart emojis and words of support.
That once-friendly image now appears to belong to another chapter. What initially seemed like an amicable separation has taken a more dramatic turn, with the Kolisis’ split increasingly playing out in the public eye and entering what many observers are calling a far messier phase.
Amid social media tension, Rachel has been spending quality time with her children, Keziah and Nicholas. She regularly shares these special moments online, earning admiration from South Africans for her dedication and mothering.Her efforts were also praised by Tatjana, who commended Rachel for flying with the children to France in early November when Siya earned his 100th test cap.
