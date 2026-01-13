“You Sing Incredibly Beautifully”: Special Song for Thomas Sithole Leaves South Africans in Tears
- A young man close to one of Thomas Sithole's friends shared a touching song in his honour
- Thomas allegedly died after a boat trip with friends on the Vaal River, leaving his family with questions
- People online appreciated the guitar player for dedicating the song to Thomas during such an emotional time
Following the death of 17-year-old Thomas Junior Sithole, many tributes have been pouring in since his body was found on 12 January. A young man, who claimed that he was one of Thomas's best friends' cousins, dedicated a song to the young man who allegedly died after a controversial boat trip on the Vaal River.
A TikTok user known as Reubs uploaded a video on the social media platform in which he stated that he didn't know Thomas personally. However, he strummed his guitar strings and sang the 2016 song Dancing in the Sky by Dani and Lizzy.
Per a News24 report, Thomas allegedly went missing during a short excursion, with one of his friends' fathers driving the boat. Passengers also took turns riding the jet ski. They only realised afterwards that their friend was no longer in the boat. Thomas' family questioned the account, citing inconsistencies.
Watch the TikTok video posted on Reubs' account below:
South Africans mourn Thomas Sithole
Local social media users found the video heartbreaking and expressed their condolences.
@leratocircum_ sweetly said:
"Rest in peace, King Thomas Sithole. Your presence, strength, and spirit will never be forgotten. May your soul rest peacefully, and may your loved ones find comfort and strength during this painful time."
@itz_me_nobody3 shared in the comments:
"He was one of the best. We lost a good soul. Rest in peace, Thomas. You will always stay in our hearts. We will miss you."
@zellie725 told Reubs:
"You sing incredibly beautifully."
@haileyyy.grantt added under the post:
"Fly high, angel."
