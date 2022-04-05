A local man shared a video online of a man doing the ZCC challenge while dancing in the presence of Zion Christian Church folk

His calculated moves mimic the way that ZCC members dance when worshipping, which left peeps online cackling at the comparison

Mzansi praised the guy for defying his inhibitions to give such an amusing performance while others noted how Saffas always mock everything around them

A man was bold enough to mimic members of the Zionist Christian Church with a dance that was named the ZCC song challenge. The funny moment was caught on camera and shared on TikTok in a clip that went viral.

In the video, the man who was in the company of his friend and seated next to the ZCC group members, got up to deliver a dance. He was unfazed by the ZCC members seated next to him and in fact taunted them by moving closer.

A daring man had social media cackling with his new dance the ZCC dance that he boldly performed in front of ZCC members. Image: @lungamathandela/TikTok/Getty Images

Peeps couldn't hold back their laughter after watching the TikTok video. They noted how Mzansi peeps never take anything too seriously. Some commended the dancer for his moves while others wondered how the ZCC members reacted to the hilarious dance.

user2026090986056 said:

"I'm sorry, bekungamele ngihleke."

Lerato said:

"I thought ZCC guys will stand and jump.

Sthe said:

"Some people are heading straight to hell and us for laughing."

King said:

"This guy in black jeans will do the dance properly with uniform soon, mark my words."

Duncan Mpofu said:

"As we arrive in Heaven, I can hear the BraGod athi ‘Bengcela iMzansi ilandele usatane kwelicala (could all South Africans follow Satan please)'."

dijeng74#

"In Mzansi, there's no peace, they mock everything. The way he's jumping!"

Woman admits she mistook ZCC for security company, went there for a job

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi was in stitches after a woman admitted that she went to the Zion Christian Church looking for a job because she thought it was a security company.

Although many tried, users were unable to stifle their laughter. The woman, who was from Bodibe in the North West, shared her experience on Twitter and surprisingly, she was not the only one who had those assumptions about the popular ZCC church.

Like many churches, congregants wear uniforms that differ between provinces and genders. The official uniforms which are sometimes khaki, and the fact that members also wear badges indicating their branch seemingly lends itself to being mistaken for a security company.

