A lady shared her version of the viral challenge that has swept through TikTok and received love from Saffas online

Crammed in what looked like her room and dressed in fashionable wear, the lady stepped up to the #OneLege challenge

Peeps showed her some love for her dance and invited her to SA while others admitted that she seems to have Mzansi traits in her

A lady posted a video clip of her dance rendition of TikTok's popular #OneLege challenge online and received some love for it. The challenge has swept through the social media platform with peeps following dance instructions that are in the sound.

The agile woman who seemed to have delivered on what the challenge calls for captioned her dance video:

"I couldn’t resist it."

A lady does a popular challenge online and gains adoration from South African peeps. Image: lavbbe/TikTok, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Saffas on TikTok showed the lady some love for her rendition as they felt that she nailed it. She even bagged an invitation to Capetown from an enamoured peep while others stanned her fashion sense.

user4407368834357 said:

"Oh yes, you definitely understood the assignment."

Josephine said:

"Legend has it, she's still dancing down the hallway, til this day."

Chowks17 said:

"Some south African genetics in there, I swear."

user578209774377 said

"My girl on the vibe you don't disappointing me much love ."

Adam said:

"I watched with no sound... thought you was having a seizure."

user19177009033073 said:

"You must come to the Western Cape, Cape Town in south Africa."

