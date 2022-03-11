A funky and energetic man took on the #itain'tme challenge for his birthday while clad in high-heel boots

Mzansi showered the birthday boy with praise for his breathtaking performance and wished him well for his birthday

Captivated by the dance, peeps revealed that they had started learning from his clip while others asked for lessons

A man named Lebo Molax dawned a pair of high-heel boots and joined the #itain'tme challenge with his rendition of the dance for his birthday.

The amapiano version of the hit song It Ain't Me took TikTok by storm as Saffas young and old from all walks of life, let their best footwork down for the song.

Not to be left out of the challenge, Lebo injected some pazzazz into the challenge with a fringe leather jacket and matching shorts while sporting stiletto boots to complete the look. Dance style after dance style, Lebo unfazed by the haute couture footwear, showed extreme control and grace.

Lebo rendered his interpretation of the #itaintmechallenge in a video he posted online that left Mzansi wanting more. Image: lebomolax/TikTok

Source: UGC

Amazed by the performance that Lebo had done for the challenge, peeps on TikTok showered him with praise with some asking for tutorials.

Enamoured by Lebo, loniahmokoena1 said:

"I love him shame he is the whole mood ."

Inspired by Lebo, user3931153208826 said:

"Thank you choza for the tutorial already practicing ♥️❤️."

user4423529934270 revealed that Lebo has a birthday twin:

"You share birthday with my son I love you both. Happiest birthday my love ."

christina maponyane complimented the birthday boy's grace:

"You make it look so easy to walk in heels.... ."

