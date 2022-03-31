A video showing Spanish citizens blocking roads by burning debris was retweeted by Duduzile Zuma

Her post comes after she took a stand in support of Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted peeps online to call her our for loving chaos

Tweeps dragged her father, Jacob Zuma, in the comments; others defended Duduzile and her father

Duduzile Zuma shared a video showing a group of Spanish citizens barricading a highway with burning debris. Duduzile, who seemed proud of the protest, captioned the video:

"We See You Spain. Amandla!"

The post comes weeks after Duduzile sided with Russia over its Ukraine invasion. This left some peeps confused, seeing as the ongoing war is the reason for the spike in fuel costs.

Duduzile Zuma was chuffed at Spaniards for their violent protest against rising petrol prices.

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter fired back at Duduzile over her post. Many chastised her apparent love for unrest and chaos. Some reminded her about her support for Russia and pointed out the hypocrisy that her recent post displays. Duduzile's father, Jacob Zuma, was not spared as peeps dragged him too.

@milsilinga said:

"You're really not the sharpest knife in the kitchen. The same Russian invasion of Ukraine that you support has led to a global shortage of oil. If Russia continues it's aggression towards Ukraine, the oil prices are likely to remain elevated."

@Madelin30664814 said:

@Odyssey68955309 said:

"You need help. Intellectual help. It is clear why you were such a very good investment for the Guptas."

@dumbndrummer said:

@RamoabiT said

"Are you instigating again? Don't know why they left you when they arrested the instigators of the civil unrest. You should have joined your father!"

