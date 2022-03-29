Dudu posted a video of her father, former president Jabob Zuma having lunch and declaring that he wants to stay with her

She told her dad that she might not get married and Zuma didn't seem bothered as he continued eating

Peeps shared mixed feelings about the clip as some loved it while other brought up Jacob Zuma's allegations

Dudu has never been shy to publically express how much she loves her dad, former president Jacob Zuma. In a playful video she posted on Twitter, she continued to portray that love.

The video clip showed the former president seated at a dining table, enjoying his meal and Dudu could be heard in the background saying:

"Your'e my lunch date today daddy...it means your daughter is not getting married any time soon."

The sweet banter continued as Jacob Zuma could be heard saying.

"Of course, I want to stay with my daughter."

Dudu shared a clip of her lunch date with her dad, Jacob Zuma leaving SA with mixed feelings. Image: @DZumaSambudla/Twitter

Saffas who saw Dudu's Twitter post were quick to share their views. Some expressed their negative feelings toward the former president while others sent her some love.

@Solly59928980 said:

"To tell you the honest truth my sister, most men out there envy the undying love you have for your dad. He is blessed to have children that love him so much. ."

@Ashanti_Mthuthu said:

@mickeydedrinker said:

Poor ubaba. He can't eat in peace without being taking videos and all that. Leave ubaba to enjoy his meal!!!"

@Constitution_94 said:

@1Ephraimndlovu said:

"We need him to come back he did say if we need him he will be indeed available I believe with him back we can restore our beloved country tell ubaba this is his calling in life we need help."

