Duduzile Zuma, daughter to former president Jacob Zuma shared a tweet from a proud father who posted about his son's assignment

The young man wrote about Duduzile's father and received to marks for it that incited a nod from the former first daughter

Tweeps flooded Duduzile's post with applause for the boy while others strongly disagreed with her

Former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma share a post on Twitter about a father celebrating his child's top marks for an assignment.

The father revealed that his son did a project about Jacob Zuma and received top marks for it. He also shared the conversation that he had with the young boy emphasizing that:

"Zuma is king."

An elated Duduzile proudly retweeted the post and captioned it:

"This is beautiful."

Duduzile loved an article that was done by a boy about her dad, former president Jacob Zuma. Image: @DZumaSambudla, @SizaMkhungo/Twitter, Instagram

Source: Instagram

Duduzile Zuma's post managed to split peeps on Twitter right down the middle, as some agreed with her while others vehemently disagreed. People were quick to bring up the former president's alleged transgressions and chastised the boy's father for what they deemed as poor parenting.

@Chris80109155 made an observation:

"This says a lot about Jacob Zuma. Children recognise good leaders President Cyril Ramaphosa and tata Mandela. This child is crying for help. It is not the proudest moment."

@Phumeeh_P agreed with Duduzile:

@VictorVuvht had an opposing view:

"Poor kid!, some of the things we instill in their delicate minds as adults! A ticking time bomb‍. Elevating a fraudster to a status of a “KING”… in short, teaching a child that “crime” does pay. “IRRESPONSIBLE PARENTS” though undeserving to be called a parents‍."

@SpinksB applauded the boy:

@andreluck5 made gest of the young man's marks:

"He would have earned the extra 4 marks if he Zuma dressed in an orange jump suit and was behind bars."

