Street Beggar Has Mzansi in Stiches, Says He Is Willing to Kidnap Vladimir Putin for R20
- An image of a man holding a handwritten placard offering to kidnap Vladimir Putin for R20 is doing the rounds online
- The hilarious clip was shared by the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page and has over 1.7K reactions
- South African netizens could not help but laugh at the street beggar’s bravery in dealing with the controversial Russian president
A local street beggar left Mzansi in stitches after they saw the lengths he was willing to go to for a R20 note.
An image of the hustler was shared by the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page and shows him standing at a traffic light intersection with a placard that reads:
“Will kidnap Vladimir Putin for R20.”
The Russian president has been a hot topic throughout the world as his military force continues to wreak havoc in Ukraine.
The cyber community had a good laugh and responded to the post with their witty and hilarious comments.
Andreanos Decastro wrote:
“Russian federation supported our liberation struggle, not only by rhetoric but by providing resources on its disposal.”
Christiaan Koekemoer said:
“Stellenbosch I saw some guy there with a sign to kidnap Julius Malema I gave him R20 lol.”
Anette Du Preez replied:
“Didn’t think that through bru...once you’ve kidnapped him...then what? He has KGB training - he’ll make a chair and a table out of you with a feather.”
Xau Kabird commented:
“Instead of kidnapping your corrupted leaders, you are busy with others people's business.”
Ronald C Agron responded:
“It's free visa and transport, to go fight for Ukraine, volunteers are paid $3000 monthly why can't he just get big money than asking for R20.”
Man holds sign offering to slap Julius Malema for R20 at traffic stop
In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that there is truly no place Mzansi. In more hilarious events which have peeps amused, a video of a man holding a placard offering to slap leader and Commander-in-Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema for R20 was shared online.
The video was shared on TikTok by @nikki_lekker_in_george and has over 224K views.
The user captioned the post:
“So creative. Give that man a Bell's ook sommer.”
Source: Briefly News