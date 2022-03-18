An image of a man holding a handwritten placard offering to kidnap Vladimir Putin for R20 is doing the rounds online

The hilarious clip was shared by the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page and has over 1.7K reactions

South African netizens could not help but laugh at the street beggar’s bravery in dealing with the controversial Russian president

A local street beggar left Mzansi in stitches after they saw the lengths he was willing to go to for a R20 note.

A local man's brave street hustle offering to kidnap Vladimir Putin had cyber citizens in stiches. Image: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images, SA Long Distance Truckers/Facebook

An image of the hustler was shared by the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page and shows him standing at a traffic light intersection with a placard that reads:

“Will kidnap Vladimir Putin for R20.”

The Russian president has been a hot topic throughout the world as his military force continues to wreak havoc in Ukraine.

The cyber community had a good laugh and responded to the post with their witty and hilarious comments.

Andreanos Decastro wrote:

“Russian federation supported our liberation struggle, not only by rhetoric but by providing resources on its disposal.”

Christiaan Koekemoer said:

“Stellenbosch I saw some guy there with a sign to kidnap Julius Malema I gave him R20 lol.”

Anette Du Preez replied:

“Didn’t think that through bru...once you’ve kidnapped him...then what? He has KGB training - he’ll make a chair and a table out of you with a feather.”

Xau Kabird commented:

“Instead of kidnapping your corrupted leaders, you are busy with others people's business.”

Ronald C Agron responded:

“It's free visa and transport, to go fight for Ukraine, volunteers are paid $3000 monthly why can't he just get big money than asking for R20.”

