Amaoiano DJing duo TxC denied involvement in Moozlie and Sbuda Roc's breakup due to cheating allegations

Tarryn Reid's response of "ew" to the allegations received backlash from fans

Fans expressed disappointment and criticised Tarryn for her comment, questioning its respectfulness towards Moozlie

TxC rubbished claims they cheated with Sbuda Roc. Images: @_.txc._ @moozlie

Source: Instagram

Amapiano DJing duo TxC, comprised of Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke, has responded to allegations suggesting that rapper Moozlie and her ex-boyfriend Sbusiso "Sbuda Roc" Motloung broke up due to infidelity with one of them.

TxC dismisses rumours of cheating with Sbuda Roc

Reports emerged stating that Moozlie, whose real name is Nomuzi Mabena, ended her eight-year relationship with Sbuda Roc and has since moved out.

According to The South African, Moozlie was devastated by the breakup, as she had hoped for marriage and children with Sbuda Roc.

The source further claimed that Sbuda Roc cheated on her with one of the members of the DJ duo TxC, insinuating that they are still together.

Tarryn received backlash for her dismissive comment

However, Tarryn Reid, upon seeing the allegations on Twitter, laughed them off, stating that they were completely unfounded.

Tarryn wrote:

"Ew not our type. Not our type at all. So random "

Tarryn's comment received backlash from fans who thought it to be rude and unwarranted:

@1LOVE_DADDY said:

"Aowa you don't have to say 'Ew' as if ke bosepa daiman is a person at least, not our type is better than 'ew'."

@GyNieo1 said:

"You don't even look like his type nani judging by Moozlie... but asikho lapho, lemme guess your types are Nigerians ne ?"

@okayforyoune said:

"Even Gangnam style is not good as Sbu, your only highlight is showing skin and makeup and 0 DJing skills."

@masedimaredi said:

"Why would you say ew though? ☹️"

@Dime_Sphumie said:

"The "ew" was unnecessary."

@tshepangmvshigo said:

"Lmao if the allegations weren’t bad enough for Moozlie I’m sure the Ew is going to get her mad as hell ."

@sino_dlodlo said:

"Even if this was a lie, Moozlie can’t take him back after that Ew "

Source: Briefly News