L'vovo Derrango garnered social media buzz as he secured a spot at the highly-anticipated Cotton Fest Durban

Despite facing criticism, L'vovo remained determined to showcase his talents and assured fans that he would not disappoint

On TikTok, fans had mixed reactions as they roasted and supported L'vovo ahead of his performance at the festival

Thokozani Sphamandla, popularly known as L'vovo Derrango, has become the talk of social media as he secures a spot at the highly-anticipated Cotton Fest Durban.

L'vovo receives backlash for Cotton Fest inclusion

Scheduled to take place on 2 July at the outer fields of Kings Park Stadium, the music and lifestyle festival promises an electrifying experience with a lineup of established and emerging talents across two stages.

However, L'vovo's inclusion in the festival lineup has faced criticism on social media, with many questioning the genre of music he will be performing.

L'vovo is undeterred by the backlash

In response to the backlash, L'vovo remains undeterred, expressing his determination to showcase his talents to the audience reports TimesLIVE.

"I am aware that I have been trending on social media for days. It shows that you all want to see me, and I will not disappoint. I will be there at Cotton Fest on 2 July" he confidently stated.

Posting on TikTok, L'vovo said:

"Most wanted @COTTONFEST"

Cotton Fest fans are still not convinced by the musician's inclusion

However, fans roasted the musician calling him old and requesting that he stay at home.

Nokukhanya Gazu said:

"Nizom resist kanjani esefikile"

Cheezzeyy2.0 said:

"Angeke baba hlala kini."

Pistol Dab said:

"Ning’funa kakhulu eCotton Fest”"

LINDANI Wenkosi said:

"Ekhaya : " Vulani indaba weyingane " Tik tok: " It's your boy " "

Evidence_Gama said:

"iYouth Endala"

MHMCN0711 said:

"“It’s your Boy”kusho umkhulu wabaZukulu "

Londeka Zondi said:

"“Ningifuna kakhulu” "

