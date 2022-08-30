Wives, mothers, graduates, partners, small business owners, teachers and journalists. These are just some of the incredible women who make up the Briefly News team.

Briefly News sits down with the formidable women who make up its powerhouse team to commemorate Women's Month in South Africa.

Rianette Cluley (Managing Director)

Rianette Cluley is the director and chief editor of Briefly News.

Rianette Cluley is the managing director and chief editor of Briefly News. She joined the team in March 2016 and often jokes that Briefly News is like a child to her.

"It's true that when you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life.

"Briefly News and the amazing Genesis Emerging Markets Team has truly ignited my passion for people, managing a team, and all things news," Cluley said.

When asked what her superpower as a woman is, Cluley said:

"Wearing several different hats, from MD, chief editor, wife to mommy. Making key business decisions and sticking plasters on booboos is all in a day's work."

Falyne Steyn (Social Media Manager)

Falyne Steyn manages Briefly News' social media management team and its platforms. Image: Supplied

Briefly News' social media guru, Falyne Steyn, is the backbone of any of our social media platforms.

Falyne's expertise, knowledge and true passion for her job are what helped Briefly News attain over 1.3 million followers on Facebook alone.

Along with her talented assistant, Steyn ensures our fans and followers are kept up to date with the latest in news and entertainment.

"I believe my superwoman power is running my small business, running the socials for Briefly News, as well as being a wife and mom."

Sisi Lwandle (Entertainment Head of Desk)

Sisi Lwandle is the head of the entertainment desk.

Sisi Lwandle is the head of the entertainment desk at Briefly News. If there's celeb gossip, best know Sisi is all over it already.

Lebogang Mashego (Current Affairs Head of Desk)

Lebogang is the proud current affairs head of desk. She runs a tight ship that ensures no breaking, trending or topical news goes unread.

Lebogang Mashego is the head of the current affairs desk. Image: Supplied

"I am the Current Affairs desk manager. I believe my superpower as a woman is my strength and hard work, as well as my ability to empathise with people around me."

Maryn Blignaut (Human Interest Head of Desk)

Maryn is a wife and mom with a passion for sharing human interest stories with South Africans and the globe.

Blignaut manages a talented team of four writers who keep Mzansi entertained, inspired and motivated through their human interest stories.

Maryn Blignaut is the powerhouse behind the human interest desk and manages a large team of writers.

"My superpower is more of an ability I believe every woman has. Whenever something scares me in life, whether it was starting my studies, landing my first job or becoming a mom, I managed to overcome every challenge I was faced with.

"So now, when I look at the future and fear creeps in, I just remind myself that I am a woman and I am strong."

Nothando Mthembu (Human Interest Deputy Head of Desk)

Nothando Mthembu is the Deputy Head of the Human Interest Desk. Image: Supplied

When the HOD's away, Nothando comes out to play.

When her right-hand woman, Maryn Blignaut, isn't around, Nothando uses her skills and eye for news to ensure their desk keeps performing.

"Apart from being quite the prayer warrior, as inspired by my mother, I believe my superpower is my can-do attitude.

"No matter what challenge I may face, I tackle it to the best of my ability and see it through. I might cry and complain about it first but best believe I’ll handle it."

Kauthar Gool (Women Empowerment Editor)

Kauthar leads an exciting new category, Women Empowerment.

Gool's passion is writing stories about women conquering seemingly insurmountable odds to become successful "because women deserve much more credit for all the obstacles they overcome to excel in their respective sectors."

Kauthar Gool is the Women-in-Excellence Editor. Image: Supplied

"Although I am an introvert, I have always loved writing and investigation, which is why I decided to become a journalist.

"I am also an avid reader and love the works of Jane Austen, the Brontë sisters, Nicholas Sparks, Santa Montefiore and Meg Cabot, to name a few."

Gool said:

"I believe every lady here at Briefly News is intelligent, brave and beautiful in her own way.

"Some of us are students, others are moms and wives, and we each have our own unique flavour that adds to the melting pot of the team."

Shazia Kassim (Community Manager)

Shazia Kassim is the Community Manager. Image: Supplied

Shazia is the community manager for Briefly News. She's the person that interacts with the Briefly News readers.

Kassim also runs our Briefly News Instagram Live interviews.

"I also assist with creating unique content and communicate with the audience in creative ways.

"I love interacting with the readers daily. Reading their feedback and their views on topics is interesting and also educating."

Denika Herbst (Human Interest Editor)

Denika Herbst is a Human Interest Writer. Image: Supplied

"I classify myself as a modern-day feminist, meaning that I believe both men and women should be equal, not one above the other.

"I hold a Master’s degree in Industrial Organisational and Labour Studies and am currently persuing my PhD."

Denika's passion is highlighting the power South Africans hold.

Privie Kandi (Entertainment News Editor)

Privie Kandi is Briefly News's entertainment and weekend writer. Image: Supplied

Privie Kandi is an entertainment editor passionate about everything music and celebrity gossip. She is dedicated to bringing our readers all the latest and up-to-date entertainment news.

Privie believes her superpower is her ability to multi-task and keep calm under pressure.

Kelly Lippke (Copyeditor)

Kelly Lippke is the Copyeditor for Briefly News. Image: Supplied

Kelly Lippke is a copy editor and proofreader who started her career working for newspaper publications after graduating with a BA in Communication Science/Psychology from Unisa in 2007.

Kelly’s unique editing perspective stems from an additional major in Linguistics, completed on an invite from the university.

She believes her female superpower is finding the rainbow in every situation (and using the rainbow emoji if there isn't one).

Bianca Lalbahadur (Current Affairs Editor)

Bianca Lalbahadur is a current affairs writer. Image: Supplied

Bianca Lalbahadur is one of the writers who ensures readers stay updated with the latest current affairs news.

"If I could use two words to describe myself, they would be, 'bright and bubbly'.

"Storytelling has been my passion since childhood. Everyone has a story to tell, and I love digging a little deeper to draw them out.

"I’m fluent in sarcasm, and my hobbies include swimming and painting."

When Bianca's not working, you can find her cuddled up with one of her fur babies or spending time laughing with friends and family.

"My message for women this month is always to be the change you wish to see in the world."

Lerato Mutsila (Current Affairs Editor)

Lerato Mutsila is a current affairs writer who started her journalism career working in the social justice space.

She discovered her passion for climate journalism after being accepted into a journalism acceleration programme on climate justice.

Lerato Mutsila is a current affairs writer for Briefly News. Image: Supplied

She is passionate about telling stories in both visual and written media and enjoys bringing obscure stories to life.

Rutendo Masasi (Junior Entertainment Editor)

Rutendo is an entertainment writer at Briefly News.

Rutendo Masasi is a junior entertainment writer. Image: Supplied

"My job allows me to balance my love for writing and pop culture.

"One of my favourite past times is to analyse how everything that happens in our media reflects how we think as a society."

Rutendo majored in English and law at university, and one of her biggest passions is applying academic feminist theory in a way that is accessible to everyone.

"Working at Briefly News makes me feel like I am at the pulse of South African media, where I can perfect my writing voice to always resonate with readers of all backgrounds."

Sinazo Tshambuluka (Entertainment Editor)

Sinazo is a talented and versatile entertainment writer for Briefly News.

"Since starting this exciting job, keeping up with trends has become my daily bread.

"To see everyone excited to click on my body of work is a fulfilment in life that I can't put into words.

"But knowing that I have someone who is always on the lookout for the next trending story has given me a reason to thrive."

Source: Briefly News