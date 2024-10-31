One woman in Mzansi shocked the nation after she showcased a chicken that was worth R3,5k

The clip sparked a massive buzz on social media, and it grabbed the attention of netizens, gaining many views

South Africans reacted as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A woman flexed a chicken worth R3,500 that raised eyebrows online. Image: @bangopoultryfarm

A woman in the poultry farming industry caused online controversy after she showed off a chicken being sold for a large sum of money.

SA amazed at R3,5k chicken

The lady showcased a black chicken named Ayam Cemani in a TikTok video under the handle @bangopoultryfarm, stating to her viewers that it is the most expensive chicken in the world.

She said she sells it for R3,500 and went on to express the reason as to why the chicken is expensive by saying:

"Dual purpose. Its rare, in demand, not easy to breed and everything is black."

The woman said it was cheap in South Africa, but in dollars, it ranges from $2500 to $5000 in other countries. She also shared that the eggs are R80 each. People were shocked at the price of the chicken in rands, and the clip went viral online.

Watch the video below:

Woman's R3k chicken sparks outrage in SA

The online community was shocked at the price of the chicken and flooded the comments section to share their thoughts.

Lekho said:

"Why? What's so special about it?"

Panan added:

"Very expensive I know it."

Ms.Mots🇿🇦🇱🇸 wrote:

"Why are they expensive? Is it for meat or?"

Amila commented:

"Does it come with insurance and warranty."

Luzuko_San wrote:

"I've seen this chicken on the internet a few times I'm surprised to see that someone has it in South Africa... how much is it here?"

Woman pays over R4000 for Woolies chicken

Briefly News previously reported that a woman was gobsmacked when she spent over R4000 on one roasted chicken at Woolworths.

The woman could not believe that she had paid that much money and netizens couldn't believe she could afford not to see that she had spent that much for one chicken. A woman paid over R4000 for chicken from Woolworths. TikTok user @kirby.cooper shared her shocking receipt in a video that was viewed 889K times.

