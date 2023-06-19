A video of South African doctor, Sandile Qwabe talking about being an example of black excellence has gone viral

The footage shows the doctor wearing a graduation gown, hood and cap as he talks about being educated

Many social media netizens enjoyed the clip as they responded with positive and encouraging comments

One of Mzansi's controversial young doctors, Dr Sandile Qwabe took to his social media to share a video of himself promoting black excellence.

Dr Sandile Qwabe posted a video referring to himself as the definition of black excellence. Image: @qwabekastufuza/TikTok

Source: TikTok

From the way he dresses to his kasi boy demeanour, Dr Sandile Qwabe has become known on the socials for his lifestyle choices that don't conform to the norms of healthcare professionals.

In a recent video, Qwabe is stepping out of a white bakkie and sporting graduation attire. Displaying much energy, the doctor can be heard saying:

"This is the true definition of black excellence," as he adds that he is an educated phara (homeless person).

Qwabe's lifestyle under the spotlight

Qwabe previously received backlash on social media after some netizens disapproved of his lifestyle as a medical professional.

The HPCSA maintained, however, that Dr Qwabe's lifestyle had no bearing on his ability to work as a healthcare practitioner, IOL reported.

SA netizens show Dr Qwabe love

According to St George's University, medicine isn’t a career you pursue on a whim. Given that attending medical school and completing residency takes so much hard work.

Many of Dr Qwabe's supporters showered him with love in the comments section, sharing that they were inspired by his authenticity.

Dawgbooi Dominic Mbo commented:

"Welcome back, Dokotela, we phara elifundile."

Sinemivuyo Mpulu reacted:

"Dokotela ."

NHLANHLA MME2053730761620 replied:

"Kodwa uhlanya lethu bo ."

Bubu wrote:

"uDokotela wesizwe."

Nozipho Lukhelesaid:

"We love you dokotela we para lethu nomabangathini ngawe."

Mzansi’s youngest doctor’s story of hard work inspires South Africans

In another story, Briefly News reported that Dr Sandile Kubheka went down in Mzansi's history books as one of the youngest medical doctors in history. Kubheka started Grade 1 at the age of five. While completing Grade 6, Kubheka was promoted to Grade 7.

The Newcastle native matriculated at age 15 and enrolled at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Kubheka served his medical residency at Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

According to UKZN, he is planning on registering for a Master of Medicine degree and wants to specialise in internal medicine.

