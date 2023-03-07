A Kwazulu-Natal doctor has caused a stir online for his alternative fashion and lifestyle choices

Regardless of the backlash, the HPCSA says Dr Sandile Qwabe's style doesn't affect his professional conduct

The public outrage has sparked a debate about the regulation of "blackness" in professional spaces

KWAZULU-NATAL - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) doesn't make a habit of sticking its nose in the personal choices of its doctors, and it isn't about to start now.

The HSPCA has defended Dr Sandile Qwabe's pantsula-inspired style. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

The regulatory board has come to the defence of Dr Sandile Qwabe, who has made waves with his lifestyle choices that don't conform to the norms of healthcare professionals.

Dr Qwabe set tongues wagging with TikTok videos proudly showcasing his pantsula-inspired style and culture.

Many social media users were offended by Qwabe embracing the alternative lifestyle, saying being unprofessional and bringing the healthcare industry into disrepute. Some netizens even threatened to report Qwabe to the HPCSA, TimesLIVE reported.

HPCA says Dr Sandile Qwabe's lifestyle has no bearing on his professional abilities

Despite the backlash, the HPCSA maintains that Dr Qwabe's lifestyle has no bearing on his ability to work as a healthcare practitioner, IOL reported.

HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said the board doesn't regulate how its registered practitioners choose to live.

Tsatsawane said:

"We only regulate their work-related code of conduct with the sole purpose of guiding the profession to protect the public.”

The spokesperson added that the board would only consider a complaint if the allegations are about the integrity or dignity of registered doctors.

Dr Sandile Qwabe's backlash has sparked debate about the regulation of blackness

The backlash Dr Qwabe has faced online has sparked a debate on why the pantsula culture is viewed as unprofessional.

Here's what South Africans are saying:

@mdu_percy praised:

"Dr Qwabe must be left alone... Indeed he represents black excellence."

@D_Bhekza claimed:

"They would have loved him so much if he was just a 'little lighter' and had a different accent. Hai, haters though!!"

@Qadi_1 asked:

"Every profession has a dress code, guys. Why a doctor must look like a kwaito star?"

@ManieLandsberg added:

"Why must Africans always bow down to British Colonial ways to be accepted? We are unique and should look the part, says this mlungu."

@Thatow_Mcnight praised:

"People just hate that being a doctor didn't change who he is or how he lived his life."

