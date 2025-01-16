Mzansi celebs joined the back-to-school rush as they sent their kiddies off on their first day

Busiswa and Emtee were among the socialites who shared the first-day fever with their mini-mes

We took a look at the adorable first-day snaps and messages from doting parents as their kids started the new year

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Busiswa and Emtee are among the parents whose kids started their first day of school. Images: Instagram/ busiswaah, Twitter/ emteerecords

Source: UGC

Briefly News looked at some adorable back-to-school pictures from our favourite celebs.

Emtee and other celeb parents joined the back-to-school rush with their children. Image: emteerecords

Source: Twitter

1. Emtee

Big Hustle recently sent his boys back to school and posted an adorable photo of his secondborn, Logan, on his first day of grade one with a hilarious caption:

"'Daddy, I’m only 40% nervous,' my son is funny unintentionally."

2. Busiswa

The Easy hitmaker had an emotional moment after realising that her little man is not so little anymore as he started first grade:

"They grow up way too fast! Abo Baby Shark via Cocomelon. Grade 1 already?! It's bittersweet. I can't wait to hear all about his first day of school."

3. Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu

It seems like yesterday when Hungani and Stephanie welcomed their baby girl, and now she's a big girl who recently started preschool.

The doting parents shared the sweetest pictures with their little girl, excited for her new journey. Stephanie said:

"Rhulani’s first day of preschool! She didn’t understand why I was there to pick her up."

4. Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi

The youngest member of the Vilakazi clan officially started her first day of grade 00, and her mom had an emotional reaction to seeing her little girl grow up:

"Watching you grow is my greatest joy."

5. Sol Phenduka

The Diqabang hitmaker was among the parents whose child started first grade in 2025, and he said it was an exciting moment for him:

"I'm excited, I feel proud. I didn't think I'd be capable of raising another human, but here we are, starting a new journey in her academic life."

Sol expressed that being a present parent is the most important thing about having a child:

"You realise that nothing really matters to them, not even the biggest toy or gift. They just want you to be there and feel your protective energy as a parent."

Naledi Aphiwe celebrates matric pass

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Naledi Aphiwe's incredible matric results.

Fans and followers sang her praises for her hard work and resilience despite the negativity and her busy schedule.

Source: Briefly News