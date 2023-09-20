The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has surprised viewers by withdrawing popular soap operas, including Muvhango , 7de Laan , and Generations: The Legacy, from MultiChoice's DStv Stream Catch-Up platform

SABC's move aims to maintain exclusivity and promote their SABC+ platform, which now offers soapies like Uzalo in higher quality

The decision to remove content from DStv Catch-Up stems from SABC's negotiations with Multichoice regarding broadcasting rights for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

‘Muvhango’, ‘7de Laan’, ‘Generations: The Legacy’ and 'Uzalo' were removed from DSTV Catch Up. Image: @DStv and @tndaba

Source: Twitter

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has decided to withdraw all of its beloved soap operas from MultiChoice's DStv Stream Catch-Up platform.

SABC pulls top soapies from DSTV Catch-Up

This move by SABC has raised eyebrows and concerns among viewers who have come to rely on the platform for convenient access to their favourite soapie episodes.

According to The South African, DSTV Catch-Up viewers received an alarming important notice that stated that soapies like Muvhango, 7de Laan and Generations: The Legacy will be removed from the site. The message read:

“Important notice. At the request of the SABC, this programme will be removed from DStv Catch Up from 18 September.”

The publication further stated that it's evident that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is on a deliberate mission to maintain the exclusivity of their soap operas and to be frank, they are thriving on their SABC+ platform.

Moreover, viewers are delighted to discover that shows like Uzalo are now available in better quality on SABC+. This shift to SABC+ promises a more enriched viewing experience for fans who appreciate both the historical context and enhanced visual quality of their beloved soapies.

What caused the SABC's decision to remove their content from DSTV

There are reports that the national broadcaster's decision to remove the top soapies from the DSTV Catch-Up platform started after their intense negotiations with Multichoice to secure the broadcasting rights for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

