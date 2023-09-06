SABC 2 soapie 7de Laan has confirmed that they resumed production after securing enough funds

The Afrikaans soapie previously announced that shooting was halted due to financial reasons

After settling their issues with the South African Broadcasting Commission, they will start shooting on Thursday

It's all systems go for 7de Laan after announcing that they will resume shooting.

7de Laan was suspended due to lack of funds, but the cast and crew were informed that shooting would resume this week. Image: @nobuhle1 and @kristenraath

Shooting resumed at 7de Laan

The SABC 2 soapie 7de Laan has confirmed that they resumed production after securing enough funds. Danie Odendaal has announced that production is set to resume on Thursday, 7 September 2023.

Odendaal owed money to the South African Broadcasting Commission (SABC). In their recent statement shared on Instagram, they announced that they partly settled their debt.

"After further engagement with the SABC regarding outstanding payments, Danie Odendaal Productions is pleased to announce that although the full amount owed has not yet been settled, there are now sufficient funds to resume production."

The statement continues by assuring viewers that the crew will deliver high-quality acting.

Productions at 7de Laan halted due to finances

The Afrikaans soapie previously announced that shooting was halted due to financial reasons.

Former cast member Denver Vraagom shared a copy of the letter and claimed it was sent via WhatsApp to his wife Ingrid Paulus.

End of the road for 7de Laan

On 27 July 2023, 7de Laan announced that the show had been canned. It is currently in its 24th season and has had a successful ride since its early days,

"Over the years, 7de Laan has touched the lives of millions of South Africans, becoming an integral part of countless households."

They noted the love and support viewers gave the show.

"We deeply understand and appreciate the profound emotional connection and unwavering loyalty that you, our viewers, have developed towards the show, its endearing characters, and its enthralling storylines."

7de Laan cast go on farewell tour

In a previous report from Briefly News, the cast and crew of the popular show embarked on a tour to meet and greet their loyal supporters.

They made a stop in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape and made memories with their supporters.

