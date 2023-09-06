Famous South African actor Leon Schuster has given his fans a health update following his recent release from the hospital

The Mr Bones star was admitted following a major back operation in one of Mzansi's big hospitals

Schuster shared that he is back home and getting better, he also thanked his followers for their love and support

Leon Schuster recently shared a health update with his concerned fans. The famous actor said he is recovering at home after undergoing a major back operation.

‘Mr Bones’ star Leon Schuster shared a health update with his fans. Image: Deon Raath/Rapport/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Leon Schuster discharged from hospital

South Africans on social media took a big sigh of relief after hearing that their favourite actor Leon Schuster is recovering after undergoing a major back operation. The star who revealed that he was injured while shooting Mr Bones 3 said he is getting better after spending three weeks in the hospital.

Taking to his Facebook page the There's a Zulu On My Stoep star shared that he still has eight weeks to go before he starts doing activities again. He wrote:

"Just want to say thank you again for your heartfelt support! I’ve been discharged and back home after three weeks! What a blissful feeling!"

Leon Schuster grateful for fans' love

The star also thanked his diehard fans for their love and support during the difficult time. He added that the support has been overwhelming and he is grateful.

"I wish you the Lord's blessing and prosperity! And thank you, a thousand times THANK YOU!!"

