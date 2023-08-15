7de Laan actor David Rees is reportedly being treated for a minor lung infection after suffering a heart attack

The star's family shared the update with concerned fans and followers on the actor's social media page

The statement also thanked everyone who has come through for the talented star with donations

David Rees is allegedly undergoing lung treatment days after suffering from a heart attack. The actor is popular for playing Chris Welman in the SABC telenovela 7de Laan.

‘7de Laan’ star David Rees reportedly suffered from a lung infection. Image: @david_rees_actor

Source: Instagram

David Rees undergoing lung infection treatment

South African actor David Rees who is currently recovering from a heart attack has reportedly gotten a lung infection. The star's spokesperson shared the devastating news with concerned fans on social media.

David Rees who rose to prominence for playing Chris Welman in the popular soapie 7de Laan is said to be undergoing treatment for a lung infection. Part of the statement shared on David Rees' Facebook page read:

"David had a peaceful night. Slept well. He is being treated by a pulmonologist for a slight lung infection. It's flu season and the fear of infection is serious, so no visitors are allowed yet. Thank you for your continued support. "

David Rees' fans react to star's health update

The actor's concerned fans and followers have shared heartwarming messages following the health update. Many are praying for his speedy recovery.

Piet De Villiers said:

"I agree with it... David is tough...what we use to sing in section leader cause...when the going gets tough the tough get going... hold thumps and pray hard for you buddy..."

Virginia CupidoHassen wrote:

"Complete Healing in Jesus' Name Amen "

Gary Rigby added:

"Come on my 6sai infantry brother we fought together u can fight it and get through this we were fighters u can do it my thoughts with u and family to say I'm in England now thinking of u all and deep "

Susan Clingen

"Get well soon praying for you David.."

David Rees' family pleads for help with R500K medical bills after heart attack: “We’re in shock”

In more news, Briefly News reported that 7De Laan actor David Rees's family is still traumatised and is in deep shock after the star suffered a heart attack.

His sister revealed that the heart attack occurred on Sunday due to an arterial blockage and has pleaded with Mzansi to help with the medical bills.

Source: Briefly News