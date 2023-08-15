Justice has been served for a Northen Cape woman who was brutally murdered by her boyfriend

The Nothern Cape High Court handed Ruben Phakiso Motsie a life sentence for killing his girlfriend for "always asking for money"

Aldine Godeverdien Titus was left unconscious after a violent beating leading to the discovery of her body by a neighbour

NORTHERN CAPE - A Northern Cape man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing his girlfriend.

A Northern Cape man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his girlfriend. Image: Myron Jay Dorf & Boonchai Wedmakawand

Source: Getty Images

The Northern Cape High Court sentenced 33-year-old Ruben Phakiso Motsie to a life term after he pleaded guilty to murdering Aldine Godeverdien Titus for always asking for money.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the senseless and tragic murder dates back to 2019 Motsie and Titus got into a heated exchange, IOL reported.

Northern Cape man brutally attacks girlfriend over money

After a night of drinking at a tavern, Motsie confronted Titus about her habit of asking him for money. The argument descended into a violent attack when Mostie started viciously beating his girlfriend.

The man struck her with several objects until Titus fell unconscious. He then placed her in bed, covered her in a blanket and left her for dead.

Unmoved by what he had just done, Motsie left Titus in critical condition and went to another tavern to continue drinking.

A neighbour discovered the woman's lifeless body the following morning.

GBV at record high in South Africa

During the aggravation of sentence hearing, the NPA's Leshnee Pillay stressed the importance of sending a message that gender-based violence will not be tolerated.

A report from the National Institutes of Health revealed the rate at which SA women are murdered by their partners is five times higher than the global average. The report paints a startling picture of the realities of GBV in South Africa

Mzansi shocked by violent Northern Cape murder

Below are some comments:

Tashnica Joseph criticised:

"Life is not life in our country. Good behaviour, then he comes out on parole in a few years. Pathetic."

Yvonne Chengwe added:

"There is always some stupid reason murderers use to justify their murderous and criminal acts. Evil humans do not deserve to be with anyone but themselves."

Anthony Zaba said:

"We need the death penalty here."

@Xee_GP exclaimed:

"Is that why he decided to kill her? Because she had a "habit of always asking for money"..."

Source: Briefly News