Themba Broly is making major moves despite his fans threatening to boycott his gigs over his nasty breakup with Mpho Wabadimo

The reality television star lost popularity among social media users when more details about his breakup with the Big Brother Mzansi winner went public

To everyone's surprise, Themba Mabaso's reality television show did better than most popular shows despite the backlash

Themba Broly may be public enemy number one at the moment but he is still securing the bag. The Big Brother Mzansi star trended for all the wrong reasons as fans shared their thoughts on his relationship.

Themba Broly’s fans celebrated his show ‘My Inked World’ topping the charts despite the Mpho Wabadimo drama. Image: @thembabroly.

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Themba tricked Mpho Wabadimo by spending her money from the reality television show and then dumped her.

Themba Broly Manaso's reality TV show My Inked World popular among Mzansi viewers

According to ZAlebs, DSTV released a list of their top 30 most-watched television shows and lo and behold, My Inked World made it to the list. Per the list circulating on social media, Themba's reality show is doing much better than other popular shows, including Big Brother Titans.

Themba Broly's fans congratulate him on the major win

The Ghost Nation flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages for Themba Broly. Many loved that he is still making waves despite the negative comments surrounding his name on social media.

@_tshepho_ wrote:

"Congratulations @ThembaBroly for your show #ThembaMyInkedWorld being on DSTV top 30 in February 2023. You were born a leader. Take that and run with it. THEMBABROLY IS HUMAN COLGATE AND THEMBABROLY #ThembaMyInkedWorld"

@DzuniDe commented:

"Wow I a so proud of him. CONGRATULATIONS THEMBABROLY TOP 30 MOST VIEWED SHOW ON MZANSI MAGIC #ThembaMyInkedWorld."

