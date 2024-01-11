Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was pleased with his players' mindset in the 0-0 draw against Lesotho at Lucas Moripe Stadium

Broos admitted that due to fatigue from a long season and training camp in Stellenbosch, the players lacked the necessary freshness for a victory

Bafana Bafana players, in collaboration with SAFA management, gathered to set up payment structures for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations

Hugo Broos is content with Bafana Bafana players in Lesotho's 0-0 draw. Image: Gallo images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos expressed contentment with his players' mindset in the 0-0 draw against Lesotho at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Despite the match being played behind closed doors, Broos mentioned a desire for victory against their underestimated neighbours.

However, he acknowledged that the players, fatigued from a lengthy season and training camp in Stellenbosch, lacked the required freshness for a win.

"After intensive training over the past three to four days, I believe we required a bit more energy to secure a victory against Lesotho. I am not dissatisfied; certainly not, as everyone had the chance to participate.

We achieved our objectives and observed what we intended. While the 0-0 draw with Lesotho won't impact Afcon, winning the game would have been preferable."

SAFA and Bafana Bafana players seal memorandum agreement

According to the South African Football Association, Bafana Bafana players, along with SAFA management, convened to establish payment structures for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire. Represented by Ronwen Williams, Percy Tau, Siyanda Xulu, Veli Mothwa, and Themba Zwane, the players signed the memorandum on behalf of the Bafana Bafana team participating in this year’s continental tournament. The SAFA management present included President Dr Danny Jordaan, Vice President Bennett Bailey, CEO Lydia Monyepao, and HOD David Molwantwa.

"The SAFA CEO expressed satisfaction that the meeting with the players allowed for a fruitful discussion, leading to an agreement on the financial aspects."

Hugo Broos reveals dynamic 23-man squad for 2024 African Cup of Nations

Previously, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana's coach, Hugo Broos, unveiled his final 23-man squad that will represent the country at the 2024 African Cup of Nations. South Africans were far from impressed by the team and doubted it would bring the cup home.

The 23 man-squad includes some expected inclusions and unexpected exclusions. Mamelodi Sundowns' goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will be the number one of choice. The defence includes Sydney Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashigo, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, and Siyanda Xulu. Mothobi Mvala and Khuliso Mudau.

