Orlando Pirate fans are not underestimating Richards Bay FC going into the Carlin Knockout Cup's quarter-finals stage

Richards Bay qualified by defeating Moroka Swallows 2-1, while the Buccaneers cruised into the quarter-final with a victory over Cape Town Spurs

Netizens were confident that Pirates would win, even though they were under no illusion that the match would be an easy one

Although fans are under no illusion, Orlando Pirates faithful hope they will defeat Richards Bay FC. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Orlando Pirates fans expect a tough match when the team faces Richards Bay FC in the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-finals.

The Sea Robbers are the only team out of the big teams in the PSL still standing firm, and fans believe that the Pirates will have to play at their best to progress.

Orlando Pirates to face Richards Bay FC

Orlando Pirates will face Richards Bay FC, struggling at the bottom of the league log. Their draw came after their victory against Cape Town Spurs last week. According to Times LIVE, Pirates is the only top team to remain in the competition.

AmaZulu FC surprisingly knocked out Kaizer Chiefs; Supersport United lost a shocking 4-1 against Polokwane City, and Mamelodi Sundowns were beaten on penalties by TS Galaxy.

Richards Bay FC secured their place in the top 8 after defeating Moroka Swallows by 2-1. The dates have not been confirmed, and fans are excited about the match-up.

Fans weigh in

Netizens commenting on Facebook reacted and pointed out that the team should be taken seriously.

Gatsheni Mandla Brighton said:

“We will go there and play our normal game. We will treat Richards Bay like any other team.”

Richard Macdonald Lomoti remarked:

“It will be a very tough game because it's a cup competition, but Pirates will mow down the Natal Rich boys.”

Makhi Koto added:

“They play good football. I watched them beat Swallows.”

Sankara Thomas wrote:

“This is a knock-out competition. We must not fall into the trap of saying that a tram is struggling. Anything can happen.”

Joe Black had faith.

“None of these remaining teams will be capable of stopping Orlando Pirates from lifting this cup.”

Abram Vusi was confident.

“It’s a straight win for the Bucs.”

Pirates' veteran player passes away

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Orlando Pirates veteran player Bra Phil Setshedi passed away.

The veteran footballer's death was announced on X (formerly Twitter), and the nation came out in numbers to pass their condolences. Setshedi was instrumental as Clive Barker's assistant coach when Bafana Bafana won the African Cup of Nations in 1996.

