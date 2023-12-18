DJ Black Coffee's lookalike was spotted in Shoprite at the liquor department doing some shopping

The man was seen trying to dodge the cameras in a hilarious video shared online, leaving many to poke fun at him

Some even teased him and said that he would make loads of money if he pretended to be the DJ

The man, who was said to be Black Coffee's twin, trended after a video of him shopping went viral. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

A man has gained some social media presence for simply looking like DJ Black Coffee.

Black Coffee's lookalike causes a stir

The Grammy award-winning artist became a hot topic recently when the DJ's doppelganger was spotted out and about. The man is a spitting image of Black Coffee and he was spotted in Shoprite at the liquor department.

In a video shared online by @MDNnewss, the man was seen trying to dodge the cameras. The hilarious video, which has gone viral, left many with no choice but to poke fun at him.

Mzansi teases Black Coffee's 'twin'

In the comments section, many people teased him. But many said this could be an opportunity for him to make loads of money if he pretended to be the DJ.

@bhezileficent observed:

"He is running away from the camera. He can see that it is aimed at him."

@savenoho said:

"It's him, it's him, it's him... he's hitting y'all with a disguise tactic."

@Motlhaping_S said:

"That one is Ricoffy."

@pearl65 joked:

"Grootman only wanted a six pack."

@Andy_Khonto7 laughed:

"You guys are going to receive a beating now."

@Dr_Sammy9

"They are related straight. This can't be a coincidence."

@nhlapowanda5 mentioned:

"I once saw this guy e Shoprite liquor yase Jozi between Von Brandis and Pritchards."

