Nadia Nakai and her friend Eva Modika were partying with a Congolese tycoon in Cape Town

The ladies danced and sipped champagne on a yacht when they took this viral video that has trended

Mzansi came with a lot of salty comments under the video, saying some nasty things about her, but many people defended the rapper

Nadia Nakai partied with a Tycoon from Congo in Cape Town. Image: @nadianakai

Rapper Nadia Nakai and her friend Eva Modika were out and about in Cape Town. They have been serving some sizzling content while on their vacation and have been receiving some praise.

Nadia parties with a Congolese tycoon

Bragga was captured on a video with influencer Eva Modika partying with a Congolese tycoon in that very same yacht.

According to @MDNnewss, the man in the video who wore a Versace robe is wealthy.

"Nadia Nakai and Eva Modika having fun in Cape Town with a Congolese tycoon."

Nadia also faced backlash for posing with her friend Bobby Blanco while on the same trip.

Mzanso throws shade at Nadia, while fans defend her

Mzansi came with a lot of salty comments, hurling insults at Nadia while rallied to defend the rapper.

@PressPlaySA:

"Whatever it takes."

@Ndamusa10:

"Why can't you let her live her life in peace coz everyone has his or her own scandals bathong!"

@visse_ss:

"Nadia Nakai is proof that one should never sacrifice one's life for a woman. She's for the streets, back in the market."

@_Nadimadisha:

"The economy is so bad, my goodness."

@Andile_Nogabu:

"It's really hard to commit in our Generation & you just cannot trust anyone."

@plexieym:

"She's the celeb acting like a groupie. So cringe."

Nadia Nakai shows off sizzling body on vacation

