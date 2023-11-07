` Sangoma Gogo Maweni shared a trailer for her new podcast episode, which will be available on Wednesday, 8 November, on social media that unpacks a lot

Maweni, in the trailer, is heard unpacking the rituals these slay queens do for money, which involve sexual intercourse

Her followers said they can't wait to listen more to the episode on her new podcast, The Witchcraft

Gogo Maweni unpacked secrets behind a slay queen's life on her podcast.

Source: Instagram

Sangoma, Gogo Maweni has been charting social media trends since announcing that she has a new podcast on the way.

The glamorous Gobela said her new episode that will be dropped on Wednesday, 8 November 2023 will be unpacking many things that are being done behind closed doors by slay queens.

Gogo Maweni shares the trailer for her upcoming episode on The Witchcraft

Gogo Maweni is set to let it all out on her new podcast this coming Wednesday. The controversial sangoma once admitted that she practises witchcraft.

Maweni, whose real name is Makgotso Lee-Ann Makopo, shared a trailer on her Instagram timeline that she will be unpacking many secrets and rituals that are performed by slay queens behind closed doors.

In the trailer, Lee-Ann said:

"Many perform rituals, both men and women and all those rituals involve s*x. You need to understand that everything that you achieve in darkness will always have consequences.

"When a woman performs a ritual, then we need to get an animal that she will carry inside her body, which is a snake that will be inserted in her privates, and that snake is the one that will sleep with all the men that she will be sleeping with for money, so she is feeding the snake with all those men."

Gogo Maweni captioned the post:

"This week on “The Which Craft Podcast” Sexual rituals."

Mzansi can't wait to watch Maweni's episode

Shortly after she posted the trailer, her fans and followers shared on social media that they can't wait to view and hear more of the rituals slay queens do behind closed doors. See some of the comments below:

lehumo701 shared:

"One thing I like about Maweni is that she's not trying to stay clean."

_ccapital_t mentioned:

"Thank god I’m done with Slay Queens. Go to church & find you a righteous woman to build with."

pk95kevin said:

"kushushu.. Wednesday feels like next year."

nolo_ndala commented:

" I've run out of yohhhhh, and I'm shook."

nok2720 asked:

"How do they then feed the snake?"

fifiapril62 questioned:

"Can this snake be seen, or it’s spiritually done."

