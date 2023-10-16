South Africans are celebrating the Springboks' historic victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where they beat France 29-28

A popular parody account on X posted a humorous suggestion that Gogo Maweni's powers played a role in the Springboks' success, leading to widespread amusement and thanks from fans

In response, Gogo Maweni shared the viral video and playfully acknowledged the humour in the suggestion on her Twitter page

South Africans are still basking in pride following the Springboks' historical win at the Rugby World Cup 2023, beating France 29-28.

SA has credited Springboks’ win against France to Gogo Maweni’s witchcraft. Image: @bokrugby and @dr_maweni

Mzansi credits Springboks' win to Gogo Maweni

Social media users have shared hilarious posts after the country's national team proceeded to the semi-finals in a heart-racing match that had people on the edges of their seats. Many people have been congratulating the Springboks and thanking them for flying the country's flag high after beating the hosts, France in a match played on Sunday.

A post shared by the popular parody account @ChrisExcel102 on X, formerly known as Twitter left fans rolling on the floor with laughter. Chris Excel seemingly suggested that controversial sangoma Gogo Maweni's powers played a part in the Springboks' win.

Mzansi reacts to hilarious post about Gogo Maweni's powers

Social media users found the suggestion that Gogo Maweni's powers contributed to the Springboks' win hilarious. Some even thanked her for playing the part.

@RSAnewz said:

"Usebenzile Gogo"

Gogo Maweni responds to the post about her powers

The Izangoma Zodumo star reacted to the post on her Twitter page. She reposted the viral video and wrote:

"You are funny "

Springboks vs France: Boity Thulo hyped over semi-final qualification: “Worth the anxiety”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo is over the moon after the Springboks beat France on Sunday. Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Boity was amped at the close 29-28 win as the Boks head to the semi-finals in the Rugby World Cup.

Fans and followers were ecstatic and celebrated the win with other supporters worldwide after the Boks made the country proud.

