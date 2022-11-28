A madala really knew how to get peep's attention and put them in a party mood by performing some martial arts-like dance moves

The groovy old man started out as if he were about to fight an opponent but then dished out some surprising footwork

Mzansi was taken aback by the unorthodox movements but appreciated the morning inspiration the man provided

An old man brought some killer vibes when he dished out some martial arts-like dance moves that put Mzansi into a party mood.

A madala knew how to strut his stuff with martial arts-like moves that put peeps into a party mood. Images: @jah_vinny_23/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@jah_vinny_23 uploaded the clip on Twitter for some much-needed Monday motivation for folks to start their day on the right foot. The vibey old man started out with a pose that's familiar to many martial arts film fans.

He continues it by changing to a much more visible karate-like pose before letting his fancy footwork fly. The rest of the moves he dishes out are conventional, albeit amazing. One commenter even noted that the madala really knew how to vosho quite well.

The early morning motivation worked well for many who watched the clip. Some folks even referred to the man as Mr Miyagi.

See the comments below:

@DavisMaboa said:

"And you wonder why your Tyma doesn't come home or even send you money at the end of the month, Bamotshwere Kwa Search More "

@Mabaso726874181 mentioned:

"Ke sure his family ya borega when he's not around... Dlala groote "

@Oumaka2 commented:

"Good morning Vinny. I wish my dad could dance Like this, too "

@ThapeloPitso016 posted:

@Boti_XKL commented:

"Awu dankie Mr Miyagi "

@MalumSleek said:

"Ngathi ngiyabona umfana kaViolet esenza kanje emaTarven "

@seboka_simon mentioned:

"This is so creative, the combination of karate, modern n old skool dance all in one routine grootman ena e ntswembu "

@EdwardMotsumi asked:

"If old man dance like that. What about ama 2000?"

