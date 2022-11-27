Energetic Gogo Busts Some Cool Moves in Viral Video, SA Loves Her Vibe: “She Was a Slay Queen, I Can Feel It”
- A super energetic gogo lit social media after a video of her dancing on the roof went viral
- The elderly woman rocking a brown dress reminded peeps she still had it when she showed off her dancing skills
- Social media users reacted to the now viral clip saying gogo must have been a slay queen in her old days
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
An energetic gogo proved she could easily give the youngsters a run for their money when she climbed to the shack's roof to bust some cool Amapiano moves.
The viral clip shows the elderly woman rocking a brown dress and dancing to the Amapiano song, Gusheshe.
Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the video posted by @reeldeep_saints, saying it reminded us that December was almost upon us. Others wrote that gogo looks like she was a whole vibe in her youth.
Man serves major relationship goals by setting the bar high, SA stans the lovely gifts: "Top-notch shandis"
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
@maahpdumakude said:
"I love her bakithi, kodwa the day aliwa on tv bcos of this dance yakhe i hope useziqoqile manje. kodwa thina simthanda edansa so."
@obakeng_ntong commented:
"Yereeeeeessssss love her."
@valencia_dimples added:
"It's December grannies coming out to play with thier grandkids in a whole new way ."
@plvgofficiall wrote:
"She was a slay queen, I can feel it."
@nontandomyeki said:
"She dances like DJ Lamiez."
@nelim36 commented:
"This is Abazali. Yep your parents ."
@wezzunfazed added:
"AYEEEE!!! THAT'S MY GRANNY."
@kinah.rsa noted:
"Siyo groova naye ngo December lo."
@yummymummyrukky wrote:
"Is my pay we yo my mood throughout."
24-year-old lady in scrubs celebrates soon becoming junior doctor, receives much love online
In more news, Briefly News also reported that a dedicated young lady residing in Pretoria took to TikTok to celebrate soon becoming a junior doctor, with her video inspiring many peeps.
Ramaphosa reacts to King Charles speaking SA languages, Mzansi peeps unleashes fire memes: "Always sleepy"
The good sis wore blue scrubs and her stethoscope and looked excited about the prospect of starting her professional journey as an entire health practitioner.
Let’s take a peek at TikTok user, tofeolagoke’s post: It’s wonderful to see a determined lady taking on the medical field and proudly making her dreams come to fruition.
Buhle Mngomezulu said:
“Congratulations in advance, gorgeous.”
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News