A super energetic gogo lit social media after a video of her dancing on the roof went viral

The elderly woman rocking a brown dress reminded peeps she still had it when she showed off her dancing skills

Social media users reacted to the now viral clip saying gogo must have been a slay queen in her old days

An energetic gogo proved she could easily give the youngsters a run for their money when she climbed to the shack's roof to bust some cool Amapiano moves.

A gogo has won the hearts of many netizens after climbing to the roof to bust some moves.



The viral clip shows the elderly woman rocking a brown dress and dancing to the Amapiano song, Gusheshe.

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the video posted by @reeldeep_saints, saying it reminded us that December was almost upon us. Others wrote that gogo looks like she was a whole vibe in her youth.

@maahpdumakude said:

"I love her bakithi, kodwa the day aliwa on tv bcos of this dance yakhe i hope useziqoqile manje. kodwa thina simthanda edansa so."

@obakeng_ntong commented:

"Yereeeeeessssss love her."

@valencia_dimples added:

"It's December grannies coming out to play with thier grandkids in a whole new way ."

@plvgofficiall wrote:

"She was a slay queen, I can feel it."

@nontandomyeki said:

"She dances like DJ Lamiez."

@nelim36 commented:

"This is Abazali. Yep your parents ."

@wezzunfazed added:

"AYEEEE!!! THAT'S MY GRANNY."

@kinah.rsa noted:

"Siyo groova naye ngo December lo."

@yummymummyrukky wrote:

"Is my pay we yo my mood throughout."

