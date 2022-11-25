A man had the ladies of Mzansi impressed by serving up some major relationship goals on the TLs

The pics show many goodies for the gent's loved one, including a lovely bouquet, some pizza and chocolate

Mzansi's netizens applauded the dude for the effort, and some ladies wished they could experience such

A man displayed his love for his bae by sharing a snap of some amazing gifts, and peeps across Mzansi adored the major relationship goals the gent served up.

A romantic gent showed off lovely gifts for his bae, and Mzansi praised him. Images: @SavageMaveriick/ Twitter, The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@SavageMaveriick shared the snap showing many goodies. A bouquet of flowers can be posted next to some snacks, chocolate, and pizza, to name a few. The Twitter post was accompanied by a cheeky caption that translated to:

"Those who struggle with relationships, leave them to us >>>>"

Mjolo is a popular topic on social media. Day in and day out, one can find a weird or thought-provoking take on how relationships should be, with many people countering the person's initial statement.

The same thing can be seen in the responses to the man's pic. Some disagreed with him and said that he was trying to buy his affection. Others thought the exact opposite.

See the responses below:

@RealKGSA said:

"You spending more to be loved? This is not mjolo but Relationship Investment."

@uBabiza_ mentioned:

"Inkinga niwuveza nge black Friday "

@tshundane1 commented:

"Hlukana phanzi ne material things, baba wam write poems instead.phela Yi 3 draat (R300) leyo shandis yonke."

@AsekaNdaba posted:

"Remove the flowers and chocolate for me, the rest I will have them Papi "

@Gentleman_Thug1 shared:

"This is a package ye first impressions or ye apologies."

@busiwakho said:

"Ngicela I number ka lo guy."

@MbuzwaM mentioned:

"Kuse mnadi kwa manje mfanam! You'll regret my boy! "

@ShanduManzet commented:

"It will end in tears "

