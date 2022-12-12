AKA's dream of becoming friends with Cassper Nyovest is finally coming to pass, thanks to Cassper's lookalike

The rapper has been making waves on social media after reposting a picture of his nemesis's doppelganger

Peeps are convinced the Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker is entertaining Cassper Mo'vest to poke fun at the Amademoni hitmaker

AKA is having a time of his life with Cassper Nyovest's doppelganger. The rapper had Mzansi in stitches when he shared the picture on his timeline.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you should know Cassper and AKA don't see eye to eye. A few weeks ago, Mufasa had Mzansi howling when he shared a doctored snap of the Fela in Versace hitmaker holding a bottle of his alcohol brand, Billiato.

AKA fired back by sharing a snap of Cassper Nyovest's lookalike on his timeline. ZAlebs reports that AKA has been entertaining the man identified as Mafela Ncube on the micro-blogging platform. Following their initial exchange, Ncube posted more photos on Twitter and tagged AKA. The rapper responded, calling him his "friend".

As expected, fans flocked to the commentssection to dish their thoughts on the budding friendship. Some said AKA should take the guy out for lunch while others said he should not issue statements when Cassper fires back.

@Mystique_beats said:

"I think @akaworldwide definitely need to meet this guy and eat lunch together lol would be nice."

@SillyTokzen wrote:

"Lol When He Claps Back dont be Writing Statements, plz play Fair."

@Bigfish2198

" is that the twin or the photocopy without ink."

